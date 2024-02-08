Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries

A man identified as Ansar Khan, a native of Kollam, jumped from the Venad Express train on Wednesday (Feb 07) evening. He was found hours later with serious injuries by Thalayolaparambu police among the bushes near the railway bridge.

Kottayam: A young man who jumped from the Venad Express in front of fellow passengers was found with serious injuries. After the search, the young man was found in the bushes. The incident happened on Wednesday at 6.30 pm when Ansar Khan, a native of Panmana, Kollam jumped from the train while fellow passengers were watching.

The police started investigating after the video of him jumping from the train went viral on social media. The incident took place when the Venad Express was reaching Vaikom from Piravom station. In the two-minute viral video, a police officer can be heard asking the man standing on the footboard of the train to get inside. However, Khan disobeyed and jumped down from the train.

At the same time, none of the passengers stopped the train or informed the authorities. After the video was circulated, Thalayolaparamba police started searching for the man at 10.30 pm.

After an extensive search by the police and the locals, Ansar Khan was found near the Talayolaparamba railway bridge with serious injuries and rushed to the hospital. Later, he was transferred to Kottayam Medical College. However, it is not clear what led him to a suicide attempt. The police said that they are monitoring the mental state of Ansar Khan.