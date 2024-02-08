Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries

    A man identified as Ansar Khan, a native of Kollam, jumped from the Venad Express train on Wednesday (Feb 07) evening. He was found hours later with serious injuries by Thalayolaparambu police among the bushes near the railway bridge. 

    Kerala: Man jumped from Venad Express train found hours later with severe injuries anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

    Kottayam: A young man who jumped from the Venad Express in front of fellow passengers was found with serious injuries. After the search, the young man was found in the bushes. The incident happened on Wednesday at 6.30 pm when Ansar Khan, a native of Panmana, Kollam jumped from the train while fellow passengers were watching.

    The police started investigating after the video of him jumping from the train went viral on social media. The incident took place when the Venad Express was reaching Vaikom from Piravom station. In the two-minute viral video, a police officer can be heard asking the man standing on the footboard of the train to get inside. However, Khan disobeyed and jumped down from the train.

    At the same time, none of the passengers stopped the train or informed the authorities. After the video was circulated, Thalayolaparamba police started searching for the man at 10.30 pm. 

    After an extensive search by the police and the locals, Ansar Khan was found near the Talayolaparamba railway bridge with serious injuries and rushed to the hospital. Later, he was transferred to Kottayam Medical College. However, it is not clear what led him to a suicide attempt. The police said that they are monitoring the mental state of Ansar Khan.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi anr

    Kerala govt lying about Rs 57,800 cr due from Centre, says V D Satheesan amid state's protest in Delhi

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-508 February 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala: HC to hear petition seeking to release body of same-sex partner in Kochi rkn

    Kerala: HC to hear petition seeking to release body of same-sex partner in Kochi

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March anr

    Temperature soars in Kerala's Palakkad district before onset of March

    Kerala: Centre's Bharat Rice sale begins in Thrissur anr

    Kerala: Centre's Bharat Rice sale begins in Thrissur

    Recent Stories

    Football ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza sees room for improvement despite Bengaluru FC's win over Chennaiyin FC (WATCH) osf

    ISL 2023-24: Zaragoza sees room for improvement despite Bengaluru FC's win over Chennaiyin FC (WATCH)

    HDFC Bank loan EMIs may increase: Check out the reason

    HDFC Bank loan EMIs may increase: Check out the reason

    Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models snt

    Australia to grant employees 'Right to Disconnect' after office hours, following European models

    SEXY photos: Animal star Triptii Dimri flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post RBA

    SEXY photos: Animal star Triptii Dimri flaunts cleavage in her latest Instagram post

    Valentines Day 2024 5 best gadgets you can gift your loved ones gcw

    Valentine's Day 2024: 5 best gadgets you can gift your loved ones

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon