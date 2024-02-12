Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank.

Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-754 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-756 prize breakup:

1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

WG 272099

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

WE 450910

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

WA 272099

WB 272099

WC 272099

WD 272099

WE 272099

WF 272099

WH 272099

WJ 272099

WK 272099

WL 272099

WM 272099

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

WA 765620

WB 560979

WC 962797

WD 365680

WE 214036

WF 164764

WG 539539

WH 959470

WJ 579106

WK 836160

WL 595453

WM 575615

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0403 0989 3090 3527 3555 3742 4223 4283 4731 4967 4981 5234 5428 6194 6559 6917 7821 8588

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0308 0682 0999 3503 4790 5991 6106 6663 8550 9685

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0124 0401 0435 0780 4061 5856 6923 7031 7056 7445 8716 9096 9842 9843

7th Prize: Rs 500

2006 5174 3865 2612 0310 0459 4663 2536 3951 6447 6756 1053 1327 2584 1752 8469 3867 7530 3928 5912 1408 7160 9648 0060 4221 2226 5589 8818 1656 0952 4998 4078 3220 0071 9157 7491 2997 3420 4796 4618 8296 2721 3281 0983 8082 4639 7255 4924 6577 6665 9313 8450 8442 4869 0039 1818 7221 9651 0883 0426 2775 6021 0138 8813 6368 3437 6021 7014 4849 8800 2392 5104...

8th Prize: Rs 100

Result Awaited

For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.