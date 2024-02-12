Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756 February 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756: For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank.

     

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 12, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-756: Win-Win is one of the seven weekly lotteries. Win Win lottery draw is held every Monday at 3 p.m. Every lottery is represented by an alphabetical code and the Win-Win lottery code is a “W” representation containing the draw number and the code. Win-Win lottery costs only Rs.40/- (face value 31.25 +GST). The coveted first-place winner of the Win-Win W-754 lottery will be awarded an impressive prize of Rs 75 lakh.

    Let us take a look at the Win-Win W-756 prize breakup: 

    1st Prize: Rs 75 lakh

    WG 272099

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    WE 450910

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    WA 272099

    WB 272099

    WC 272099

    WD 272099

    WE 272099

    WF 272099

    WH 272099

    WJ 272099

    WK 272099

    WL 272099

    WM 272099

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    WA 765620

    WB 560979

    WC 962797

    WD 365680

    WE 214036

    WF 164764

    WG 539539

    WH 959470

    WJ 579106

    WK 836160

    WL 595453

    WM 575615

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0403  0989  3090  3527  3555  3742  4223  4283  4731  4967  4981  5234  5428  6194  6559  6917  7821  8588

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    0308  0682  0999  3503  4790  5991  6106  6663  8550  9685

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    0124  0401  0435  0780  4061  5856  6923  7031  7056  7445  8716  9096  9842  9843

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    2006  5174  3865  2612  0310  0459  4663  2536  3951  6447  6756  1053  1327  2584  1752  8469  3867  7530  3928  5912  1408  7160  9648  0060  4221  2226  5589  8818  1656  0952  4998  4078  3220  0071  9157  7491  2997  3420  4796  4618  8296  2721  3281  0983  8082  4639  7255  4924  6577  6665  9313  8450  8442  4869  0039  1818  7221  9651  0883  0426  2775  6021  0138  8813  6368  3437  6021  7014  4849  8800  2392  5104...

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Result Awaited

    For lottery prizes worth up to 5,000 rupees, winners in Kerala have the convenience of collecting their winnings from any lottery shop in the state. However, if the prize amount exceeds 5,000 rupees, winners must present their winning ticket, along with valid ID proof, either at the government lottery office or a bank. It is essential to verify the published result in the Government Gazette and promptly submit the winning ticket to the authorities within 30 days.

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, is responsible for operating the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2024, 3:35 PM IST
