Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE
Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-675: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Oct 12).
The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-674 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Oct 05) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.
Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 674:
1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh
KS 969212
2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh
KU 744308
3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh
KN 144600
KO 923039
KP 527275
KR 497051
KS 248856
KT 756585
KU 824427
KV 967558
KW 385881
KX 913135
KY 909921
KZ 852566
Consolation Prize: Rs 8000
KN 969212
KO 969212
KP 969212
KR 969212
KT 969212
KU 969212
KV 969212
KW 969212
KX 969212
KY 969212
KZ 969212
4th Prize: Rs 5000
0075 0574 2144 2526 2854 2950 3226 3888 4003 4271 5818 7135 7163 8288 8330 8865 9460 9893
5th Prize: Rs 2000
0946 3869 4076 4224 4492 7696 7921 8202 9134 9779
6th Prize: Rs 1000
0965 1506 2755 2977 3021 3086 3642 3861 4417 4645 5203 5478 5683 5840
7th Prize: Rs 500
8578 4703 1779 9046 7279 4033 4899 2101 6313 4973 6833 4787 5521 9613 9692 1530 4749 0624 6834 6485 8510 7005 9339 3537 1183 0095 0677 9743 9030 3841 6884 5951 3676 2709 0906
8th Prize: Rs 100
Results awaited
For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.
In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.