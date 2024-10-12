Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-675: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Oct 12).

The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-674 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Oct 05) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 674:

1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

KS 969212

2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

KU 744308

3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

KN 144600

KO 923039

KP 527275

KR 497051

KS 248856

KT 756585

KU 824427

KV 967558

KW 385881

KX 913135

KY 909921

KZ 852566

Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

KN 969212

KO 969212

KP 969212

KR 969212

KT 969212

KU 969212

KV 969212

KW 969212

KX 969212

KY 969212

KZ 969212

4th Prize: Rs 5000

0075 0574 2144 2526 2854 2950 3226 3888 4003 4271 5818 7135 7163 8288 8330 8865 9460 9893

5th Prize: Rs 2000

0946 3869 4076 4224 4492 7696 7921 8202 9134 9779

6th Prize: Rs 1000

0965 1506 2755 2977 3021 3086 3642 3861 4417 4645 5203 5478 5683 5840

7th Prize: Rs 500

8578 4703 1779 9046 7279 4033 4899 2101 6313 4973 6833 4787 5521 9613 9692 1530 4749 0624 6834 6485 8510 7005 9339 3537 1183 0095 0677 9743 9030 3841 6884 5951 3676 2709 0906

8th Prize: Rs 100

Results awaited

For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

