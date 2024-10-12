Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Lottery Karunya KR-675: Lottery winners are required to return their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw period to claim their winnings. The results were declared at 3 pm on Saturday (Oct 12).
     

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-675 October 12 2024
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 12, 2024, 3:24 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 12, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the results of the Karunya KR-674 lottery at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, (Oct 05) at 3 pm. The lottery is published in 12 series, subject to change, and 108 lakh tickets are available each week. The first-place winner will get a chance to win Rs 80 lakh. Prize winners are advised to cross-verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazette and submit the winning tickets within 30 days.

    Here is the prize structure for Karunya KR 674:

    1st Prize: Rs 70 lakh

    KS 969212

    2nd Prize: Rs 5 lakh

    KU 744308

    3rd Prize: Rs 1 lakh

    KN 144600
    KO 923039
    KP 527275
    KR 497051
    KS 248856
    KT 756585
    KU 824427
    KV 967558
    KW 385881
    KX 913135
    KY 909921
    KZ 852566

    Consolation Prize: Rs 8000

    KN 969212
    KO 969212
    KP 969212
    KR 969212
    KT 969212
    KU 969212
    KV 969212
    KW 969212
    KX 969212
    KY 969212
    KZ 969212

    4th Prize: Rs 5000

    0075  0574  2144  2526  2854  2950  3226  3888  4003  4271  5818  7135  7163  8288  8330  8865  9460  9893

    5th Prize: Rs 2000

    0946  3869  4076  4224  4492  7696  7921  8202  9134  9779

    6th Prize: Rs 1000

    0965  1506  2755  2977  3021  3086  3642  3861  4417  4645  5203  5478  5683  5840

    7th Prize: Rs 500

    8578  4703  1779  9046  7279  4033  4899  2101  6313  4973  6833  4787  5521  9613  9692  1530  4749  0624  6834  6485  8510  7005  9339  3537  1183  0095  0677  9743  9030  3841  6884  5951  3676  2709  0906

    8th Prize: Rs 100

    Results awaited

    For prizes below Rs 5,000, winners can claim their winnings from any lottery shop in Kerala. However, for amounts exceeding Rs 5,000, winners must surrender their tickets at a bank or government lottery office, accompanied by appropriate identification proofs.

    In addition to the regular weekly lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery Department organizes special seasonal lotteries called "bumpers" during festive occasions like Christmas, Summer, Vishu, Monsoon, and Thiruvonam. These initiatives align with the government's objectives of revenue generation and employment creation within the state.

