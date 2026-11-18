A Bengaluru woman has allegedly lost Rs 1.39 lakh in an online lottery fraud after paying money to an agency operating under the name Kerala Online Lottery. Taking note of her complaint, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered a senior police officer to investigate the alleged cheating and identify those responsible.

A Bengaluru woman has allegedly lost Rs 1.39 lakh in an online lottery fraud after paying money to an agency operating under the name Kerala Online Lottery. Taking note of her complaint, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission has ordered a senior police officer to investigate the alleged cheating and identify those responsible.

According to the complaint, the woman, described as a housewife, paid Rs 1,39,319 through the digital payment platform PhonePe to purchase lottery tickets from the agency. The payment was reportedly made to an entity using the name Kerala Online Lottery.

Following the complaint, Human Rights Commission chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief to appoint a senior officer to investigate the matter. The commission has instructed the police to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly and efficiently, seeking assistance from the police Hi-Tech cell if necessary.

The case has also brought attention to Kerala's restrictions on online lottery sales. During the proceedings, the State Lottery Directorate submitted a report clarifying that only physical, paper-based lottery tickets are legally permitted for sale in the state.

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According to the directorate, selling lottery tickets through online platforms, digital media, mobile applications and websites is illegal and punishable under the applicable law. This means that agencies claiming to sell official Kerala lottery tickets through digital channels are operating outside the state's permitted lottery sales system.

The State Lottery Directorate also informed the commission that the woman's complaint had been forwarded to the Cyber Police. The cybercrime unit will extend the necessary assistance to investigators in examining the alleged fraud.

The directorate further highlighted that illegal online lottery operations not only expose people to financial losses but also result in revenue loss to the government and create wider social problems.

The investigation is expected to establish how the woman was allegedly cheated and identify the people behind the agency. Details about whether any lottery tickets were delivered, who received the payment and whether the lost money can be recovered have not yet been established.

The incident serves as a reminder that Kerala does not permit online lottery ticket sales, and people should exercise caution before transferring money to websites or agencies claiming to offer Kerala lottery tickets.

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