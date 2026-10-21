CPI(M) leaders MA Baby, Thomas Isaac and KN Balagopal welcomed the SC's observations in the CMRL case, calling it a setback for the ED and the Congress-led Kerala govt over the hasty filing of an FIR which paved the way for the central agency.

CPI(M) Hails SC Remarks as 'Setback' for ED, State Govt

CPI(M) leaders on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court's observations in the CMRL case, criticising the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Congress-led government in Keralam over the handling of the case and alleging that the state government's actions had paved the way for the central agency's intervention.

Speaking to the reporters, CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby described the Supreme Court's observations as a setback for both the ED, which functions under the Central government, and the state government led by Chief Minister V D Satheesan. He said the court had made it clear that there was no urgency on the part of the state government to register an FIR within 24 hours. "The Supreme Court's verdict today is a blow not only for the Enforcement Directorate under the Union government but also to the V D Satheesan government," Baby said, adding that the state government had waited before registering the FIR.

Expressing satisfaction with the verdict, Baby said the case would now be heard by a division bench and hoped that both the state government and the ED would reflect on the Supreme Court's observations.

'Shabby Inquiry Paved Way for ED': Thomas Isaac

Former Kerala Finance Minister and CPI(M) Central Committee member T M Thomas Isaac also criticised the state government, alleging that it had conducted an inadequate inquiry into the allegations before registering an FIR. Speaking with the media, Isaac said, “The Enforcement Directorate gave a letter saying that the former Chief Minister was involved in nepotism and so forth. Now, the state government attempted to do a shabby inquiry. They didn't hear the persons who have been involved. They didn't hear the part of the explanation the former state chief minister had to give. Instead, they filed an FIR against them, giving an opening for the ED to take up the case. So this Congress government in Kerala has been laying the ground for ED intervention in the state"

Questioning the Congress leadership at the national level, Isaac asked whether it agreed with the position taken by the Kerala government that an FIR should be registered on the basis of a communication from the ED without further inquiry. He also criticised the state government for not challenging the single-judge order before the Supreme Court's intervention, arguing that the government should have appealed against the order to protect its powers.

'Historic Development,' Says KN Balagopal

Former Finance Minister and CPI(M) leader K N Balagopal described the Supreme Court's judgment as a historic development, alleging excessive use of power by both the ED and the state police. Speaking to the reporters, Balagopal said that when the ED communicated its observations to the state government, an initial investigation should have been conducted in accordance with the established procedure.

He said the state government should have presented its arguments before the court and pursued an appeal if its position was not accepted by the single bench. Referring to the Supreme Court's criticism of the state government's approach, Balagopal alleged that the case raised questions about undue haste and political vendetta. He said the Supreme Court's intervention underscored the importance of following legal procedures to safeguard the Constitution, the legal system and the investigation process.

The CPI(M) leaders' remarks came after the Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the investigation for a week into the FIR against former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena Thaikkandiyil and son-in-law Mohammed Riyas in the CMRL-Exalogic corruption case, allowing them to approach the Kerala High Court's division bench against an order directing registration of the FIR. (ANI)