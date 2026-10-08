The Kerala State Lotteries Department will announce the Karunya Plus KN-644 lottery results on Thursday, October 8, following a 3 PM draw in Thiruvananthapuram. Participants eagerly await the winning numbers to claim the top prize of one crore rupees.

The Kerala Lottery Result for Thursday, October 8, is eagerly awaited by ticket holders as the Karunya Plus KN-644 draw is scheduled to take place today. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the weekly Karunya Plus lottery every Thursday, giving participants a chance to win a first prize of Rs 1 crore. The KN-644 winning numbers have not been announced yet.

The draw is scheduled for 3 PM at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Until the official draw takes place and the results are released, ticket holders will have to wait for the winning numbers. The results should be checked against the official Kerala State Lotteries result document once published.

Karunya Plus KN-644 draw today

Karunya Plus is among Kerala's popular weekly lottery schemes, with thousands of participants purchasing tickets for the Thursday draw. The KN-644 draw follows the previous Karunya Plus edition and carries a top prize of Rs 1 crore. The ticket price is Rs 50.

Apart from the jackpot, the lottery offers several other prize categories, including a second prize of Rs 30 lakh and a third prize of Rs 5 lakh. Lower-tier prizes are also awarded based on the numbers drawn.

Kerala Lottery Result: When and where to check

The Karunya Plus KN-644 result is expected after the 3 PM draw. Since the winning numbers are yet to be announced, ticket holders should avoid relying on unofficial claims or social media posts circulating before the official result is released.

Once available, participants can check the winning numbers through the Kerala State Lotteries Department's official results system. The ticket number and series should be checked carefully against the published result.

KN-644 winning numbers awaited

The Kerala Lottery Result will contain the winning numbers for all applicable prize categories. Ticket holders should preserve their original tickets and verify every detail after the results are officially published.

The first-prize winner will be determined through the official draw, while other prizes will be distributed according to the prescribed prize structure. Winners must follow the Kerala State Lotteries Department's rules and procedures for claiming their prize.