Kerala: Kannur Collector removed from probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death amid allegations

Kannur: The Kannur Collector has been removed from the responsibility of the ongoing investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu. Based on an order from the Revenue Minister, the investigation has now been handed over to A. Geetha, Joint Commissioner of Land Revenue. Earlier, Collector Arun K Vijayan had submitted a preliminary report that was favorable to the ADM. However, following allegations against the Collector, the investigation was reassigned to another official.

Allegations are growing that the Collector was aware that the then-district panchayat president PP Divya would attend the farewell program organised for Naveen Babu and that she would raise allegations against the ADM. The investigation team is expected to review phone call records from the Collector's phone as part of their inquiry.

Although the Collector is in Kannur, it is unlikely he will report to the office today. Service organizations have decided to protest strongly if he appears at the office. Divya's anticipatory bail application will be considered by the Thalassery Principal Sessions Court on Monday (Oct 21).

Staff members from the Revenue Department of the Kannur District Collectorate have provided statements to the police against P.P. Divya. Council members reported that Divya was not even invited verbally to the farewell event for the ADM. They noted that her arrival was unexpected and that everyone was shocked after her speech. According to those present, the ADM had concluded his response speech briefly during the farewell meeting.

On Thursday, the CPM removed P.P. Divya from her position as the President of the Kannur District Panchayat following the registration of a case against her related to the death of ADM Naveen Babu. She has been charged with abetment to suicide, a crime that carries a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years. K.K. Rathnakumari will succeed her in the role.

In a Facebook post announcing her resignation as district panchayat president, Divya stated that she would fully cooperate with the police investigation. "I will prove my innocence through legal means. While my criticism was well-intentioned, I acknowledge the party's stance that certain aspects of my remarks should have been omitted. Believing it is appropriate to step down from the position of District Panchayat President, I hereby tender my resignation," she said.

Naveen Babu was discovered dead in his official quarters in Kannur on Tuesday morning. Reports indicate that he may have taken his own life after facing public humiliation and corruption allegations made by Divya during his farewell event on Monday.

