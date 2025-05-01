Kannur: Hundreds of condoms were found dumped at a public place in Velliyamparamb near Mattanur, The Kannur District Enforcement Squad imposed a fine of Rs 5000 on Snehatheeram, a community-based organization.

The products, intended for distribution as part of HIV prevention activities, were dumped in a public place. More than twenty sacks containing condoms, testing kits, and other items were found. Authorities are yet to trace the source of condoms, used and unused, from where it was dumped. The sacks contained condoms and pregnancy test kits.



The condoms were discovered dumped in sacks in Velliyamparamb on April 12. Thousands of packets were dumped in 20 sacks across four locations. Used and unused pregnancy test kits and lubricants were also found. The discarded condoms had an expiry date of 2027. Passersby discovered the sacks recently.