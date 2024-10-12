Kerala: Police file case against actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and Manoj for insulting modesty of woman

Kochi: The police have filed a case against three film actors based on a complaint from an actress from Aluva, who alleged that they insulted womanhood through comments made on a YouTube channel. The accused include actors Swasika, Beena Antony, and her husband Manoj. Beena Antony is named as the first accused, her husband Manoj as the second, and Swasika as the third. The complaint states that the remarks made in retaliation to allegations against the prominent actors were derogatory and outrages modesty of women.

Also Read: "No spot bookings": TDB to implement only virtual queue for Sabarimala darshan to prioritize 'pilgrim safety'

The complainant actress recently leveled allegations of sexual misconduct against several prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry, including Edavela Babu, Mukesh, Maniyanpilla Raju, Jayasurya, Jaffer Idukki, and actor-director Balachandra Menon, following the release of the Hema Committee report. As a result, the police registered cases against these actors on her complaints.

In response, actor-director Balachandra Menon filed a complaint to the police that the actress blackmailed him over the phone and insulted him on YouTube. In a related development, a relative of the complainant filed a POCSO case against her.

Also Read: Trisha, Nayanthara, Rashmika and more: Salaries of highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema REVEALED!

Latest Videos