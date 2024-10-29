Kerala: 7 booked for moral policing in Kozhikode's Balussery

In a case of moral policing in Kokkallur, Kozhikode, the Balussery police have registered a complaint against seven individuals for assaulting a 15-year-old girl and her 20-year-old relative. The incident occurred near a bus stop after school when the pair were approached by a group that questioned them.

Kozhikode: The Balussery police registered a case against seven individuals for committing moral policing against a plus-one student and her male relative in Kokkallur, Balussery, Kozhikode. The accused include Ratheesh, Vipinlal, and five others, who are charged with assaulting the victims in a group. Ratheesh is also identified as a former president of the school's Parent-Teacher Association (PTA).

A 15-year-old plus-one student from Kokkallur Higher Secondary School and her 20-year-old male relative were victims of moral policing yesterday evening after leaving school. While they were conversing near the bus stop, a group questioned them, initially using abusive language, and then physically assaulted the youth. Reports indicate that the girl was pushed to the ground during the incident. The girl has described the assault as brutal in her statement to the police.

The police have recorded detailed statements from the victims and registered a case against Ratheesh, a former PTA president of Kokkallur School, and five other identifiable individuals, including Vipinlal. Charges filed by the Balussery police include assault with a weapon, unlawful assembly, and disrespecting womanhood. As of now, no arrests have been made. The girl and her relative sought treatment at the Taluk hospital yesterday.

