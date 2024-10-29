Kannur ADM's death: Court rejects anticipatory bail plea of PP Divya; likely to record arrest soon

The Thalassery Principal Sessions Court has denied anticipatory bail for former district panchayat president PP Divya, who is charged with abetment to suicide in connection with the death of ADM K Naveen Babu.

Kannur: In the case of ADM Naveen Babu's suicide, former Kannur district panchayat president P.P. Divya has been denied anticipatory bail. The Thalassery District Sessions court on Tuesday (Oct 29) issued the ruling on Divya's bail plea fifteen days after Naveen Babu's death. Divya is the sole accused in the case, with charges filed against her for abetment to suicide. Naveen Babu's family expressed satisfaction with the verdict, calling it the outcome they had hoped for.

The case against P.P. Divya alleges that her comments at a farewell function prompted ADM Naveen Babu’s suicide. Witness statements received by the police reportedly support this charge. According to organizers and the District Collector, Divya had not been invited to the event, and her presence was seen as a deliberate attempt to misuse her authority as the district panchayat president to insult Naveen Babu publicly. Her statements, delivered in a threatening tone, allegedly pressured and humiliated the ADM, leaving a previously lively gathering in silence.

Staff members reported that Divya's remarks appeared premeditated and aimed at tarnishing Naveen Babu’s reputation, with investigators concluding that her actions ultimately led to his death.

Prosecution argument:

The prosecution argued that Divya had deliberately attended the farewell gathering to carry out a character assassination against ADM Naveen Babu, stating that the charge of incitement stands. She allegedly made her remarks in a threatening tone, with media presence being part of a hidden agenda. Afterward, Divya reportedly requested the footage for wider circulation. Instead of following proper channels to address any corruption allegations, the prosecution argued that Divya resorted to publicly humiliating the officer. Additionally, on October 14, Divya had raised complaints about the ADM to the District Collector, who advised her not to make unsubstantiated claims.

Family's Argument:

The family’s lawyer argued emotionally, even presenting a photo of Naveen Babu’s daughter, emphasizing the pressure Naveen Babu faced. The lawyer stated that Divya exerted undue influence on Naveen, an ADM, to approve a permit for a private fuel station, allegedly linked to a benami transaction in which Divya was involved. The family requested the court to investigate Divya's connection to the project, arguing that a complaint she claimed to have sent to the Chief Minister was fabricated. The lawyer further questioned Divya’s specific interest in the fuel station.



Latest Videos