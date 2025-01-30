Kerala: 2-year-old missing from home found dead in well amidst suspicious circumstances in Thiruvananthapuram

A two-year-old girl, Devendu, was found dead in a well in Balaramapuram, Thiruvananthapuram, after she went missing following a fire in the room of her uncle.

Thiruvananthapuram: A missing two-year-old girl was found dead in a well at Balaramapuram on Thursday (Jan 30). The child, identified as Devendu, daughter of Sreethu and Sreejith, had gone missing earlier in the morning. Her parents reported that she was last seen sleeping before they realized she was missing. During the search operation, the Balaramapuram police discovered the child in the well. A fire force team was called in to inspect the well, where they found the girl’s lifeless body.

Kerala: 20-year-old woman in critical condition after rape and assault at home in Kochi; boyfriend in custody

MLA M. Vincent stated that there are suspicions surrounding the incident, as it seems unlikely that the child could have fallen into the well on her own. Meanwhile, Neyyattinkara DYSP confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, and one person is being questioned about the case.

The MLA further stated that the well had walls, and the child seemed unlikely to have fallen into it on her own. He added that he rushed to the spot as soon as he learned of the incident. A police team, led by the DYSP, along with the fire force, searched the well.

According to the family, a fire had broken out in the room where the child’s uncle was sleeping just before the child went missing. After the fire, they had used water to extinguish it, and it was only afterward that they realized the child was missing. The MLA also mentioned that the mother said she had heard the child crying around 5:30 AM, and the child was in the uncle’s room at that time.

Police have confirmed that an investigation is underway due to the mysterious circumstances surrounding the incident,

Latest Videos