A four-member gang posing as a special police team allegedly forced a train passenger to get off and robbed him of 25,000 Saudi Riyals in Kasaragod. The accused reportedly impersonated law enforcement officers to carry out the robbery.

Kasaragod: A four-member gang posing as the police DANSAF team forced a passenger off a train and robbed him. The victim, Ummer, hails from Chemmad in Malappuram. The gang looted 25,000 Saudi Riyals from him. The incident took place on the Veraval Express around 3:15 AM on the 20th of this month. The Chemmad native stated that four men took his cash. The Railway Police, however, suspect the stolen cash is hawala money. The cops found out that Ummer Bava acts as a middleman in hawala deals. They believe another gang hijacked the Saudi Riyals, which he was carrying for a Kasaragod native. The Railway Police registered a case and kicked off a detailed probe.

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Ummer boarded the train from Parappanangadi on the 20th. He bought a ticket to Udupi in Karnataka. He was sitting in the second general coach from the front. The train reached Kanhangad railway station at 3:15 AM. The gang introduced themselves as the police DANSAF team and forced him to step out. They took him to a nearby forest area and tied his hands behind his back. The men then snatched the Riyals from Ummer. The gang fled the spot right away. Ummer grew suspicious and filed a complaint with the Railway Police. The cops have launched an investigation.

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