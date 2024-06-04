Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ernakulam Election Results 2024 LIVE: Can INC's Hibi Eden retain majority?

    Lok Sabha Election Results Ernakulam Constituency: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am and the candidates in the fray are  Hibi Eden from the Indian National Congress (INC), KJ Shine from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), and Dr. KS Radhakrishnan from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    ERNAKULAM Kerala lok sabha election results 2024 winning candidates hibi eden kj shine ks radhakrishnan anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jun 4, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

    Kerala went to the polls for the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, with Ernakulam recording a voter turnout of 67.91%. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Tuesday (June 4), and this constituency is considered one of the strongest seats for the Congress party. The three main candidates in Ernakulam are Hibi Eden from the Indian National Congress (INC), KJ Shine from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM), and Dr. KS Radhakrishnan from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

    2024 Election:

    In the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Hibi Eden is once again contesting for the Congress party. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is targeting the Latin votes and fielded KJ Shine as their candidate. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominated Dr. KS Radhakrishnan as their candidate, who previously managed to significantly increase BJP votes in Alappuzha during the last election.

    Among the seven constituencies in the Ernakulam Parliament constituency, the Paravur Assembly segment recorded the highest voter turnout, with 72.09% of voters casting their ballots. Vypin, the coastal constituency, came second with a turnout of 70.86%, followed by Kalamassery at 70.27%. Ernakulam recorded the lowest turnout, with only 62.22% of voters showing up to vote. In Kochi, 65.87% of voters exercised their franchise.

    2019 Election:

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Ernakulam constituency witnessed a significant victory for Hibi Eden of the Indian National Congress, who secured a massive majority of 1,69,053 votes. His primary opponent was P Rajeev of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), a renowned MP in the Rajya Sabha. The Bharatiya Janata Party fielded former IAS officer Alphonse Kannanthanam. With a total voter turnout of 9,67,390, Hibi Eden received 4,91,263 votes, while P Rajeev garnered 3,22,210 votes, and Alphonse Kannanthanam secured 1,37,749 votes. Hibi secured 50.79 percent of the total votes cast, a significant increase from the 41.58 percent secured by the Congress candidate KV Thomas in 2014.

    Ernakulam Constituency:

    The Ernakulam Lok Sabha Constituency comprises seven legislative assembly constituencies: Kalamassery, Paravur, Vypin, Kochi, Thrippunithura, Ernakulam, and Thrikkakara. Notably, it is dominated by Latin Catholics, who make up approximately one-third of the population, establishing this seat as a stronghold for the Congress party. Historically, eleven out of twelve legislators from this constituency have been from the Latin Catholic community, with Left parties winning here only by contesting as independents, with one exception.
     

    Last Updated Jun 4, 2024, 8:06 AM IST
