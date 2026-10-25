Archana left her husband Joji two months ago because of his constant abuse. She filed a police complaint back then. The couple reached a compromise, but the harassment did not stop. She finally took her baby and returned to her parents' house on the 19th, filing another complaint with the Nooranad police.

Charummoodu: A man stabbed his mother-in-law to death over a family dispute. The victim is Jayakumari (45). She is the wife of Jayakumar from Parayamkulam Idakkunnam Nellumvila Thazhe. This area falls under the Nooranad police station limits. The shocking incident happened around 5:00 AM on Saturday. The accused is Joji Joseph (30). He is from the Pazhaveedu Ettilchira house in Alappuzha. He is married to Jayakumari's younger daughter, Archana. The accused ran away after committing the crime. The Nooranad police arrested him around 2:30 PM near the SN College in Cherthala. Archana and Joji had a love marriage three years ago. The couple has a baby. Archana came back to her own house two months ago because Joji was abusing her. She filed a police complaint at that time. They reached a compromise and she went back. But the abuse continued. She took her baby and returned to her parents' house on the 19th. She filed another complaint with the Nooranad police.

Kochi: Judge’s Minor Son Faces Bailable Charges After Hitting Scooterist!

Joji also called his father-in-law Jayakumar on the phone and threatened him. The family reported this to the police as well. The police warned Joji after this. They told him he could see his baby on Sunday. But Joji held a deep grudge against Jayakumari. He told the police that Jayakumari was the one stopping Archana from coming back to him. He also blamed her for not letting him see the baby. This anger led to the murder. The relatives are now alleging that the police did not resolve their complaints properly. They say this police inaction led to the murder.

Kerala: Govt Hikes Compensation For Wildlife Attack Victims! Read Details

Jayakumar works as a temple security guard. He left for work at 4:00 AM on Saturday. Joji reached the house after that. The accused knocked on the kitchen door. Jayakumari tried to open it, but Joji pushed the door open and barged inside. He created a huge scene and stabbed her with a knife. Jayakumari started bleeding heavily. Archana took her mother and ran outside to get help from the neighbors. But Jayakumari fainted and fell down. They rushed her to a private hospital in Nooranad immediately. But the doctors could not save her life. The accused escaped during this chaos. The dog squad and forensic officials reached the spot and collected evidence. Circle Inspector P Sreejith and Station House Officer Ratheesh Babu brought the accused back to the crime scene around 5:30 PM to collect evidence.

The police found the knife abandoned in a nearby plot. The family will conduct Jayakumari's funeral at 10:00 AM on Sunday at their home premises. Jayakumari has another daughter named Aparna. Her son-in-law Aneesh works in the Gulf. A special police team caught the accused. This team included SHO Ratheesh Babu, Sub Inspector Hakkim, Senior Civil Police Officers Siju and Praveen, and Civil Police Officers Binu, Manu, Ranju, and Vaishakh.