    '10,000 yoga clubs to set be up this year': Kerala Health Minister Veena George

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that the state plans to expand yoga clubs by establishing 10,000 new ones, building on previous efforts that included launching 1,000 clubs and 600 women's clubs. 
     

    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George emphasized the significant role of yoga in preventing diseases within society. As part of a yoga campaign, the state plans to establish 10,000 new yoga clubs this year, building upon the previous year's initiative which saw the launch of 1,000 yoga clubs and 600 women's yoga clubs. With an average of 25 members per club, these new facilities are expected to accommodate 250,000 practitioners. 

    Veena George highlighted the positive impact of these initiatives on public health during her speech at the state-level inauguration of the 10th International Yoga Day at Thiruvananthapuram Central Stadium. The minister received an activity report on the progress of the 1,000 yoga clubs and 600 women's yoga clubs launched last year.

    "The theme of this year's Yoga Day is 'Yoga for Self and Society'. The country takes pride in the global acknowledgment of yoga. India proposed the resolution in the UN General Assembly in December 2014, leading to the establishment of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Yoga is crucial for enhancing physical, mental, and emotional well-being. I am delighted and proud that the public recognizes its significance. Despite various health protection methods available through new media, some lack scientific foundation. Yoga stands out as the most beneficial practice for overall health. Its scientifically proven techniques, which integrate individual and natural elements, help prevent diseases and strengthen the immune system."

    "Preventing lifestyle diseases is a key focus among the 10 major projects of the New Kerala Action Plan. Kerala boasts the lowest maternal and child mortality rates and the highest life expectancy in the country. However, lifestyle diseases continue to present a significant challenge. Yoga is recognized as a pivotal tool in addressing these challenges and lowering morbidity rates in society. The government is committed to offering free yoga instruction to all segments of the population," said Veena George.

    The minister also emphasized ongoing efforts to promote health and improve quality of life through comprehensive education in yoga.
     

