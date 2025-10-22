Karnataka CM's son said his father is in 'final stage' of his political career and should mentor minister Satish Jarkiholi. His remarks sparked speculation of a leadership change in Congress govt. Yathindra later clarified he was not hinting at shift

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, has stirred a major political discussion by saying that his father is in the final stage of his political career and should act as a guide or 'margdarshak' to his colleague, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi. His comments come amid growing rumours about a possible leadership change in the Congress-led Karnataka government.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Yathindra's statement sparks political buzz

Speaking at an event in Belagavi district on Wednesday, Yathindra, who is a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), said his father has dedicated his life to public service and now needs to mentor new leaders with strong ideology and commitment to social justice.

“My father is in the final phase of his political career. At this stage, he should guide leaders who believe in Congress’s ideology and social justice. Satish Jarkiholi is such a person, and I believe he has the ability to lead the Congress forward,” Yathindra said during the event.

He made the remarks at the unveiling of an idol of saint-poet Kanakadasa in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district. Interestingly, Satish Jarkiholi was also present at the event when Yathindra made the comments, adding fuel to speculation about his statement being politically significant.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Clarification follows after controversy

Following media attention, Yathindra clarified his comments later in the day. He said he was not calling for an immediate leadership change but simply referring to his father’s earlier statement that he would not contest elections after 2028.

“I only said that my father is a man of principles who believes in social justice and secularism. Satish Jarkiholi also believes in those ideals. Since my father has said he won’t contest elections after 2028, I meant that he can mentor younger leaders who share his vision,” Yathindra explained.

Pressed further on whether Jarkiholi could replace his father as Chief Minister, Yathindra said, “Yes, Satish Jarkiholi definitely has the capability to fill my father’s shoes when he retires. He is among the few committed and capable leaders who can take the Congress forward.”

Political observers see calculated move

Political analysts say Yathindra’s statement may not be an accidental comment but a carefully timed move. Some believe it was meant to send a message to Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and his supporters, who have long been seen as part of a rival faction within the Congress.

“There’s been ongoing tension between the Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar camps. By praising Jarkiholi, who is close to Siddaramaiah, Yathindra may be signaling that power within the party will remain in his father’s circle,” a political expert observed.

Siddaramaiah insists he will complete full term

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has repeatedly denied any plan to step down before the end of his term. He has also dismissed speculation about a secret power-sharing deal with Deputy CM Shivakumar.

“I will be the Chief Minister for the full five-year term,” Siddaramaiah told reporters recently.

Rumours of a leadership change have persisted since last year, with some Congress leaders hinting at a rotation plan. However, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have both maintained that they will abide by the decision of the party high command.

Shivakumar responds calmly to Yathindra’s remarks

When asked about Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s comment, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar appeared unbothered. “You have to ask him about what he said. How can I answer? I don’t need anyone to talk about me. Both the Chief Minister and I have said we will listen to the high command and continue working together,” he said.

Scroll to load tweet…

In the past, Shivakumar has urged Congress members not to discuss leadership changes in public, stating, “There is no discussion about power-sharing. I have already said this before. We must focus on governance, not internal politics.”

Jarkiholi emerges as a key name

Satish Jarkiholi, the PWD Minister, is seen as a leader who commands respect within the Congress and has a strong base in north Karnataka. He belongs to the influential Jarkiholi family, which has a significant presence in state politics.

With Yathindra publicly endorsing him, Jarkiholi's name has gained new importance in political discussions. He is also known to be ideologically aligned with Siddaramaiah and has often supported his welfare-driven policies.

'November Revolution' speculation grows

Political circles in Bengaluru have been buzzing with talk of a possible leadership shift when the Congress government reaches its halfway mark in November, a phase being unofficially called the “November Revolution.”

However, both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar’s camps have dismissed these reports. Yathindra, too, stated last week that his father would complete his full term as Chief Minister. “He enjoys full support from MLAs. If there was any discontent, legislators would have approached the high command,” he said.

Family under spotlight again

This is not the first time Yathindra Siddaramaiah’s comments have triggered political debates. In the past, his remarks about his father’s political future have been seen as reflecting internal party dynamics. This latest statement has once again placed the Siddaramaiah family in the centre of Karnataka’s political conversation.

Enduring leadership amid shifting politics

For now, the Congress leadership in Karnataka continues to project unity despite internal undercurrents. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, a veteran of many political battles, remains one of the tallest leaders in the state. His son’s remarks, however, underline the growing curiosity about who will take the reins once his long and eventful political journey ends.

Whether Yathindra’s statement was an honest reflection of personal belief or a strategic political signal, it has once again reminded Karnataka of the complex power equations that lie beneath the Congress’s calm surface.

(With inputs from agencies)