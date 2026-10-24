A heartwarming viral video shows a grandmother breaking down while showing her old sarees to her granddaughter. She recalls how years of daily wage work went towards educating her children and arranging their marriages, moving viewers online.

A saree may be just another piece of clothing to some, but for many women, it carries memories, emotions and a deep connection to their family. Even after marriage, daughters often cherish their mothers’ and grandmothers’ sarees, finding sentimental value in garments that may not be expensive. A heartwarming video now circulating on social media captures this special bond, showing a grandmother breaking down in tears when her granddaughter asks to see her old silk sarees. Her emotional reaction reveals a life shaped by hard work, financial struggles and sacrifices made for her children.

The video has touched viewers, with many moved by the grandmother’s story. When her granddaughter asks to see the sarees kept in her safe, the elderly woman readily agrees. However, as she takes out a bundle of old clothes and recalls her past, she becomes emotional. Seeing her grandmother’s reaction, the granddaughter appears to regret asking the question.

What Is in the Viral Video?

In the video, Asharani asks her grandmother to show her the old silk sarees kept in her safe. Holding a walking stick, the grandmother slowly walks inside the house and opens the safe. After showing some old handmade quilts, she takes out a bundle of clothes from the bottom shelf and begins showing her old sarees.

As she speaks, the grandmother becomes tearful and explains that she never had the means to buy a silk saree. She spent much of her life doing daily wage work and used her earnings to educate her children and arrange their marriages. Recalling those difficult years, she wonders how she could have afforded an expensive saree when providing for her family was her priority.

Asharani highlights her grandmother’s sacrifices, explaining how she worked hard throughout her life to give her children a better future. Her account has resonated with viewers, many of whom have expressed their emotions in response to the grandmother’s story.

Grandmother’s Children Now Work in Government Jobs

According to the account shared in the video, the grandmother’s son, daughter-in-law, daughter and son-in-law are now employed in government jobs. She no longer needs to work, as her children take care of her. After years of hard work, she now stays at home and enjoys a more comfortable life.

The video has prompted emotional reactions from women on social media. Many viewers have expressed sympathy for the grandmother, who devoted her life to her family but could not afford the luxuries she might have wanted for herself.

Where Is the Grandmother From?

According to Asharani’s Instagram profile, the family belongs to Kodli village in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. The video has garnered more than one lakh views on Instagram, drawing attention to the sacrifices many parents make to provide their children with better opportunities.