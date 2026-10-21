Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesh G has urged vendors and citizens to keep the city clean during Dasara and Ayudha Pooja. He warned against garbage dumping and called for proper waste segregation and disposal.

Bengaluru is witnessing a surge in festive activity, with markets and main roads across the city drawing large crowds for Dasara and Ayudha Pooja celebrations. As people shop for flowers, fruits, banana stems, ash gourds and other festival essentials, the volume of waste generated in busy commercial areas is also increasing. Amid the festive rush, Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Jagadeesh G has appealed to vendors and citizens to maintain cleanliness and ensure that roads, footpaths and other public spaces remain free of garbage.

The Commissioner has warned against indiscriminate waste disposal, urging people not to turn streets and public spaces into dumping grounds during the celebrations. He stressed that festive shopping and business activities should not come at the expense of the city's cleanliness.

Do Business, but Keep Roads Clean

Farmers and vendors selling banana stems, ash gourds, flowers and fruits have set up stalls across several parts of the city, including K.R. Market, Gandhi Bazaar, playgrounds and street corners. Acknowledging the importance of these seasonal businesses, the Commissioner clarified that the corporation does not intend to disrupt vendors' activities or inconvenience farmers and customers during the festive season.

However, he expressed concern over vendors leaving large piles of waste on roads and footpaths after completing their business for the day. He urged them to dispose of leftover produce and other waste only at designated collection points provided by the corporation.

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Rain Worsens the Garbage Problem

The Commissioner highlighted the traffic, public health and drainage problems caused by indiscriminate waste disposal, particularly during the rainy season.

Traffic and Health Risks: Garbage piled up along roadsides can obstruct traffic movement and create unhygienic conditions. Decomposing organic waste can also attract pests and increase the risk of disease.

Blocked Drains During Rains: With Bengaluru experiencing rainfall, discarded banana stems, ash gourds and other waste can be washed into rajakaluves, or stormwater drains, and roadside drains. Such blockages can obstruct the flow of rainwater and increase the risk of waterlogging and flooding.

Additional Burden on Pourakarmikas: Indiscriminate dumping increases the workload of Pourakarmikas, the city's sanitation workers, who must clear waste from roads and public spaces. The Commissioner urged vendors to deposit their waste only at designated corporation collection points to ensure its timely disposal.

Citizens Urged to Dispose of Pooja Waste Properly

The Commissioner also appealed to residents to stop dumping pooja waste, including used ash gourds, lemons and dried flower garlands, at street corners after performing Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami rituals at home.

He urged citizens to segregate wet and dry waste and hand it over to the corporation's auto tippers during their regular household collection rounds. Proper waste segregation and disposal are essential to maintaining a clean and healthy city, particularly during the festive season.

Residents were encouraged to take responsibility for the waste generated during celebrations and avoid using roadsides and vacant spaces as dumping grounds.

Extra Staff and Vehicles Deployed

Commissioner Jagadeesh G said the corporation had deployed additional Pourakarmikas and waste collection vehicles to manage the increased volume of garbage during the festive season. These additional resources are expected to help clear waste from crowded markets and other busy areas more efficiently.

The corporation has urged vendors and citizens to cooperate with sanitation workers and follow proper waste disposal practices to keep Bengaluru clean throughout the celebrations.