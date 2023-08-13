Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Re-evaluate parameters for declaring drought by States: Karnataka CM to Centre

    Karnataka's monsoon took an unexpected turn as rainfall receded, causing drought concerns. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeks to declare drought, but strict central government rules obstruct it. The key issue lies in criteria, including 60% rainfall deficit, non-sown crop certificates, and compensation limits. Siddaramaiah appeals for a reduction in rain deficit percentage from 60% to 30%.

    Karnataka's monsoon has taken an unexpected turn, with rainfall retreating across the state's districts. Last month, the region experienced significant rainfall, bringing joy to farmers who eagerly began their planting with hopes of a fruitful harvest. However, the recent scarcity of rainfall has cast a shadow of uncertainty over their prospects.

    Many areas in Karnataka are facing drought-like conditions because there hasn't been enough rain. To address this, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, wants to officially declare a state of drought. But there are rules from the central government that are making it difficult to announce drought in the state.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has made a plea to the Central government, urging them to make amendments to certain rules for the betterment of the state. He communicated that although the Karnataka government is inclined to declare a drought, the strict criteria outlined by the Central government currently obstruct such a pronouncement.

    The dilemma lies in the requirement that farmers must provide a certificate confirming their non-sowing of crops on their fields to be eligible for drought-affected status. This ru;le has become a source of concern for the government. In essence, a drought can only be declared if there's a rainfall deficit of 60%.
    Alternatively, if there's a 50% loss in the cultivated crop, a drought declaration becomes likely. Even in such circumstances, if the declaration is granted, the central government will only extend compensation for 33% of crop damage. This underscores the pressing need for a relaxation in the existing central regulations.

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has formally appealed for a revision in the rain deficit percentage, requesting a reduction from the current 60% to 30%. 

    Criteria for Drought Declaration:

    1. Rainfall in any taluk or district must be 60% deficit.
    2. The areas should experience a minimum of three weeks without rainfall.
    3. A 50% loss in the sown crop is necessary to declare an area drought-prone.

