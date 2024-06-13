Renukaswamy murder case: Is Karnataka Govt under pressure from politicians to relieve actor Darshan?

In the Renukaswamy murder case, influential politicians, including two from Congress and one from BJP, allegedly pressured the Karnataka government to protect actor Darshan. Reports highlight attempts to sway the investigation, with one politician making 128 calls to an involved officer, raising concerns about political interference and the integrity of the legal process.

In the high-profile murder case of Renukaswamy, an alleged fan of actor Darshan, it has been reported that influential politicians are allegedly putting immense pressure on the Karnataka government to protect actor Darshan. This exclusive news from Suvarna News highlights the alleged involvement of two Congress politicians and one BJP politician in attempting to influence the investigation.

Sources indicate that these politicians have met with government officials and police, reportedly making numerous efforts to shield Darshan from legal repercussions. The politicians are said to be using their influence to sway the investigation, with one politician reportedly making 128 phone calls to an officer involved in the case.

The situation has raised serious concerns about political interference in the legal process. A senior official reportedly drew attention to the constant calls from the politician, who has been persistently trying to advocate for Darshan's protection.

This explosive news has sparked widespread controversy, with many questioning the integrity of the investigation and the motives behind the politicians' actions. The repeated attempts to influence government officials and police officers have cast a shadow over the case, making it a hot topic of public discussion.

