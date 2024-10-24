'There's no permanent enemy in politics': Karnataka HM G Parameshwar

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar welcomed CP Yogeshwar's return to Congress, confident it will strengthen the party in the Channapatna by-election. He also addressed Bengaluru’s severe weather, by-poll ticket issues, and former minister Nagendra's legal battle with the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar expressed his approval of BJP MLC CP Yogeshwar's inclusion in the Congress party, stating that Yogeshwar’s return will bolster the party's prospects in the upcoming Channapatna by-election. Speaking to the media, the Minister shared his confidence that Yogeshwar's work and reputation will strengthen Congress in the region, particularly for the by-polls.

Dr Parameshwar emphasized that Yogeshwar’s decision to join Congress is a significant gain, as the former BJP MLC has a strong track record of service and is well-respected by the public. He expressed confidence that the Congress will secure a win in the Channapatna constituency, crediting Yogeshwar's positive standing with voters.



No pre-election alliance

Addressing rumours of a pre-election alliance, the Home Minister dismissed the idea, clarifying that the Congress has no such arrangement. He highlighted that Yogeshwar was previously associated with the Congress and had initially joined the party as an independent candidate. He temporarily moved to the BJP but has now returned to the Congress fold, marking a homecoming of sorts, said Parameshwar.

Severe weather conditions in Bengaluru

He spoke on the rain emergency in Bengaluru, where heavy rainfall has caused significant damage and disruption. He noted that rains are expected to continue until Saturday, and both the government and BBMP are actively working to manage the situation. Unfortunately, the downpour has already led to the collapse of unauthorized houses, resulting in the loss of eight lives, with fears that more people may be trapped.

The Minister added that the severity of the weather has created a tense atmosphere throughout the city, even affecting media personnel covering the ongoing crisis. He assured that all necessary measures are being taken to prevent further casualties.



The Channapatna by-poll ticket issue almost resolved

Dr Parameshwar also shed light on the ticket confusion within Congress for the upcoming by-election. He mentioned that Congress leaders are gathering all necessary information to resolve the issue. The decision on who will be given the ticket will be based on feedback from party workers and will prioritize the candidate with the best chance of winning.

Regarding former minister Nagendra’s legal battle with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Parameshwar said they are awaiting the court's decision on his bail cancellation petition. The next steps will depend on the court’s ruling, and if the bail is revoked, action will be taken. However, if the petition is dismissed, Nagendra will remain safe from legal repercussions.

