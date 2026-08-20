A Bengaluru CEO's airport cab ride sparked a safety discussion when her driver revealed the rear seatbelts were non-functional. This incident highlighted the often-neglected importance of rear restraints and the responsibility of cab operators to ensure their vehicles are safe.

A Bengaluru CEO’s experience with a cab ride to the airport has sparked an online conversation about passenger safety after her driver reportedly told her that the rear seatbelts did not work. The incident began as an ordinary airport journey but quickly turned into a moment of hesitation when she discovered that the back-seat safety equipment was not functional.

According to a post shared on X by , the CEO had booked a cab to travel to Bengaluru airport when the driver informed him about the condition of the rear seatbelts. Concerned about travelling without properly functioning safety restraints, he came close to cancelling the ride altogether.

His reaction highlighted a question that frequently comes up among passengers using app-based cabs: how much attention should commuters pay to the condition of a vehicle before getting inside?

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The incident also brought attention to the importance of rear-seat seatbelt use. While passengers often associate seatbelts primarily with front-seat occupants, safety restraints are designed to protect passengers throughout a vehicle. A rear passenger who is not properly restrained can face serious risks in a collision.

The CEO’s account reportedly included the blunt observation, “No one wants them at back,” referring to rear seatbelts. The comment drew attention because it reflects a common perception that rear-seat safety features are sometimes overlooked.

His experience has since prompted discussion around the responsibility of cab operators and drivers to ensure that essential safety equipment is functional before accepting passengers. For people booking cabs for airport journeys or long-distance trips, the incident serves as a reminder to check basic safety features before starting a ride.

The episode also raises broader questions about vehicle inspections and passenger awareness. A cab may appear clean and roadworthy, but seemingly small issues such as faulty seatbelts can become significant safety concerns in an emergency.

For passengers, the safest approach is to confirm that the seatbelt is available and functioning before the journey begins. If a safety feature is defective, commuters may consider requesting another vehicle rather than taking unnecessary risks.

The Bengaluru incident has therefore become more than just an unusual airport-cab experience. It has reignited the conversation around rear-seat safety, cab quality and passenger rights, particularly as millions of Indians increasingly rely on app-based taxis for everyday travel.