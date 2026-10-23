Mysuru Dasara 2026 attracted large crowds, with Mysuru Palace recording 1.10 lakh visitors in nine days and the zoo welcoming 1.57 lakh in 11 days. Zoo revenue rose to Rs 1.93 crore from Rs 1.91 crore last year.

Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka, witnessed a significant influx of tourists during this year’s grand Dasara celebrations. The Mysuru Palace and Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens recorded higher visitor numbers than in the previous year, reflecting the festival’s continued popularity. The palace attracted 1.10 lakh visitors over nine days, while the zoo welcomed 1.57 lakh visitors over 11 days, with festive holidays and cultural programmes drawing large crowds to the city.

1.10 Lakh People Visit Mysuru Palace in Nine Days

The Mysuru Palace welcomed 1.10 lakh visitors over nine days, including the Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami holidays. Meanwhile, the Mysuru zoo recorded 1.57 lakh visitors over 11 days. During the corresponding period last year, the zoo recorded 1.56 lakh visitors.

How Many Tourists Visited Mysuru for Dasara?

Tourist footfall in Mysuru has been increasing steadily over the past three to four years. Officials generally estimate the city’s overall tourist footfall based on ticket sales at the Mysuru Palace and the zoo. Based on these figures, an estimated 4 lakh to 5 lakh people visited the city during this year’s Dasara celebrations.

The decision to move the Yuva Dasara event to a venue outside the city helped ease traffic congestion in the main city. Meanwhile, major attractions continued to draw large crowds. Tourists gathered to enjoy the spectacular street illuminations, the food mela and the cultural programmes held in front of the palace.

Palace and Zoo Witness Heavy Crowds During Dasara

The Mysuru Palace witnessed a significant increase in visitors over the weekend. A total of 15,075 people visited on October 17, followed by 17,969 on October 18 and 16,378 on October 19.

The zoo also recorded a substantial turnout on the main festival days, welcoming 20,264 visitors on Ayudha Pooja and 19,745 on Vijayadashami.

Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said the zoo generated revenue of Rs 1.93 crore during this year’s Dasara season, compared with Rs 1.91 crore during the corresponding period last year.