Mysuru Dasara 2026 to conclude with the grand Jamboo Savari on October 21. From CM D.K. Shivakumar’s first procession as Chief Minister to elephant Prashantha carrying the Golden Ambari for the first time, here are five key highlights.

The 10-day Mysuru Dasara celebrations, popularly known as Nada Habba, are set to conclude with the grand Jamboo Savari on Wednesday, October 21. One of the most anticipated events of the world-famous festival, the Vijayadashami procession attracts thousands of visitors who gather to witness the royal pageantry, decorated elephants, cultural performances and traditional rituals. This year’s celebrations are particularly significant, with several firsts planned for the procession, including the participation of newly appointed Governor Dr Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and elephant Prashantha, who will carry the Golden Ambari for the first time.

The participation of three Indian Army contingents and invitations extended to Chief Ministers of neighbouring states have added to the excitement surrounding the grand event.

Elephant Prashantha to Carry the Golden Ambari for the First Time

This year’s Jamboo Savari will be special for several reasons. Governor Dr Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and elephant Prashantha will all participate in the procession in their respective capacities for the first time.

The event will also feature three Indian Army contingents for the first time. In another notable development, the state government has invited Chief Ministers from neighbouring states to attend the celebrations. Kerala Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy are expected to attend the grand event.

New Governor Dr Sudha Yadav to Attend Her First Jamboo Savari

When the Mysuru Dasara celebrations began, Thawar Chand Gehlot was serving as Governor, and the district administration had printed his name on the official invitations. However, following the end of his tenure and the appointment of Dr Sudha Yadav on October 16, the state government and district administration extended an official invitation to the new Governor.

Her participation will mark her first Jamboo Savari as Governor, adding another significant milestone to this year’s celebrations.

First Mysuru Dasara as Chief Minister for D.K. Shivakumar

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will participate in the Mysuru Dasara celebrations in his new role for the first time. His predecessor, Siddaramaiah, had inaugurated the Jamboo Savari eight times during his tenures as Chief Minister, including five times during his first term and three times during his second term.

With Siddaramaiah stepping down and D.K. Shivakumar assuming the office of Chief Minister, this year’s procession will mark a new chapter in the festival’s history.

For elephant Prashantha, the occasion is equally significant. Although he has participated in Mysuru Dasara for 18 years, this will be his first time carrying the Golden Ambari during the procession. The kumki elephants Kaveri and Roopa will accompany him.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu were also invited to the celebrations but are expected to skip the event.

At the request of Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has arranged for three Indian Army contingents to participate in the procession. Several Kannada film stars are also expected to join the celebrations.

Final Preparations in Full Swing

Preparations are in full swing along the procession route from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap. Officials have installed barricades along both sides of the road to regulate crowds and ensure the smooth movement of the procession.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Railways have arranged special services to accommodate the expected influx of tourists. Meanwhile, the police have stepped up security arrangements across the city to manage crowds and maintain law and order throughout the celebrations.

Chief Minister to Perform Nandi Dhwaja Pooja

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will begin the day’s main ceremonial proceedings by performing the Nandi Dhwaja Pooja at the Balarama Gate of Mysuru Palace between 1.36 pm and 1.56 pm during the auspicious Makara Lagna.

Later, between 4.10 pm and 4.35 pm, during the auspicious Meena Lagna, he will offer floral tributes, known as Pushparchane, to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari. The idol will be placed inside the 750-kilogram Golden Ambari, which elephant Prashantha will carry during the procession.

The floral tribute ceremony will take place on a specially arranged stage within the palace premises. Royal family scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, District In-charge Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj S. Tangadagi are expected to attend the ceremony.

Special Seating and Arrangements for Visitors

Special seating arrangements have been made within the palace premises for VIPs, invitees, Gold Card holders and ticket holders. The Mysuru City Corporation has also arranged chairs along the footpaths near Town Hall and the City Bus Stand to accommodate spectators.

These arrangements are intended to help visitors watch the procession comfortably while ensuring orderly crowd movement along the route.

Jamboo Savari to Feature Cultural Troupes and Decorated Elephants

The grand procession will feature a variety of traditional and cultural attractions, including the Nandi Dhwaja, Veeragase dancers, Nadaswara musicians, NCC cadets, Scouts and Guides, police contingents, cultural tableaux and folk art troupes.

The elephant contingent will be another major highlight. Former captain Abhimanyu will lead the procession as the ‘Nishane Aane’, followed by Gopi as the ‘Naubhat Aane’. Elephant Prashantha will bring up the rear while carrying the Golden Ambari, accompanied by Kaveri and Roopa.

The procession will cover a stretch of approximately five kilometres from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantap, where the celebrations will continue with the much-awaited Torchlight Parade.

Torchlight Parade to Bring Mysuru Dasara Celebrations to a Close

The Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap is scheduled to begin at 7 pm, marking the grand finale of the 10-day Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Governor Dr Sudha Yadav is expected to receive the guard of honour, with the Chief Minister and Cabinet ministers also attending the event.

With traditional rituals, elaborate cultural performances, decorated elephants and the spectacular Torchlight Parade, the Vijayadashami celebrations are set to conclude on a grand note, bringing this year’s Mysuru Dasara festivities to a close.