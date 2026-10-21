Mysuru sculptor Rajesh and his family will present CM DK Shivakumar with a panchaloha idol of Gangadhara Ajjayya before the Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari. The family continues its annual tradition of gifting idols to prominent leaders.

Mysuru is all set for the grand Jamboo Savari, the main attraction of the world-famous Mysuru Dasara celebrations. As the city prepares for the spectacular Vijayadashami procession, renowned Mysuru sculptor Rajesh and his family are continuing their annual tradition of presenting specially crafted idols to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and other prominent leaders. The gifts, which hold religious and artistic significance, will be presented to the dignitaries shortly after the Nandi Dhwaja Pooja. Meanwhile, the Forest Department has completed preparations for the participation of 12 elephants, with captain Prashantha set to carry the Golden Howdah for the first time, adding to the excitement surrounding this year’s celebrations.

Special Gifts for the Chief Minister and VIPs

This year, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will receive a panchaloha (five-metal alloy) idol of his revered deity, Gangadhara Ajjayya. Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara will be presented with a beautifully carved statue of Lord Buddha, symbolising peace. Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi will receive an idol of Kanakachalapathi from the Kanakagiri temple in Koppal district, which is his family deity.

Sculptor Rajesh will personally present the handcrafted idols to the leaders after the Nandi Dhwaja Pooja. His family has maintained this annual tradition of presenting gifts to the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, making it a distinctive part of the Dasara celebrations.

Captain Prashantha to Lead the Elephant Squad

Captain Prashantha and his fellow elephants are ready for the grand procession, with a total of 12 elephants participating in this year’s Jamboo Savari. With 18 years of experience in Mysuru Dasara, Prashantha is known for his calm temperament. This year, he will carry the Golden Howdah for the first time, accompanied by the kumki elephants Kaveri and Roopa.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Prabhu Gowda expressed confidence that the procession would proceed smoothly. He said Prashantha would comfortably cover the 5.5-kilometre stretch along Rajamarga. The Forest Department has also arranged special food for the elephants to ensure their well-being throughout the procession.

Former captain Abhimanyu will lead the elephant contingent as the ‘Nishane Aane’ (lead elephant). He will receive a special send-off at the designated spot where floral tributes are offered. Gopi will follow as the ‘Naubat Aane’.

The elephants will march in a carefully planned formation. Mahendra, Srirama and Srikantha will lead the first row, followed by Chaitra and Lakshmi in the second row. Sugreeva and Ekalavya will form the third row.

Prashantha will bring up the rear while carrying the Golden Howdah, accompanied by Kaveri and Roopa. The coordinated movement of the elephants will be one of the major highlights of the grand procession.

Procession to Begin During Meena Lagna

The day’s ceremonies will begin with the Nandi Dhwaja Pooja, which Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar is scheduled to perform during the auspicious Makara Lagna, between 1.36 pm and 1.56 pm.

The Vijayadashami procession is scheduled to commence later in the afternoon during the auspicious Meena Lagna, between 4.10 pm and 4.35 pm. During the ceremony, dignitaries will offer floral tributes to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari, which will be placed inside the 750-kilogram Golden Howdah carried by Prashantha.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwara, District In-charge Minister Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Police Commissioner Seema Latkar and other senior dignitaries are expected to participate in the floral tribute ceremony.

With elaborate rituals, specially crafted gifts and a well-prepared elephant contingent, Mysuru is ready to host the grand Jumbo Savari, one of the most anticipated highlights of the historic Dasara festivities.