    Karnataka to appeal CWMA order releasing water to Tamil Nadu, all-party meeting scheduled

    Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that Karnataka will appeal to the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee’s (CWRC) directive to release 1 TMC of water daily to Tamil Nadu. The state has scheduled an all-party meeting for July 14 to determine its next steps.
     

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 13, 2024, 3:19 PM IST

    Following a meeting with ministers and senior officials at Home Office Krishna, CM Siddaramaiah highlighted the state's water shortage. Despite forecasts of normal rainfall, there has been a 28 percent shortfall in inflows to the four dams in the Cauvery river basin. The CWRC had instructed Karnataka to release water everyday from July 12, despite the state’s request to delay the decision until the end of July.
    Also Read: Valmiki corporation scam: Basanagowda Daddal missing following B Nagendra's arrest; check details

    The government has decided to convene an all-party meeting on July 14 at 4 PM to discuss the issue. Among the invitees are Union Ministers, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha members, and MLAs from the affected regions. The aim is to ensure a unified approach to the water-sharing dispute.

    CM Siddaramaiah observed that Biligundlu is currently releasing 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu, which is equivalent to the Kabini dam's inflow. With only 60 percent of water available in the four Cauvery basin reservoirs, Karnataka also needs to prioritise agricultural activities amidst the rainfall deficit.

    The state government is urging the CWMA to delay water release decisions until the end of July, taking into account the current water scarcity and agricultural needs.

    Last Updated Jul 13, 2024, 3:19 PM IST
