Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil urged the public not to panic over heart attack cases, stating numbers are consistent with last year. He advised that annual heart checkups are sufficient and stressed the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

Bengaluru: There is no need for public panic regarding the increasing cases of heart attacks being reported in the state, as the average number of such cases is similar to last year, said Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department and Raichur district in-charge.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil Urges Calm, Cites Stable Numbers

According to a press release, speaking at a joint press conference at Vikas Soudha alongside Health & Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Patil assured that the government is taking appropriate measures and urged people not to worry unnecessarily.

Following reports of a rise in heart attack cases in Hassan district, there has been a significant surge in the number of patients visiting hospitals like Jayadeva Hospital, as well as in the number of people seeking preventive checks. "This has created an unusual situation," he noted.

No Link Found Between Covid‑19 Vaccine and Hassan Cases

Patil clarified that there is no link between the Covid-19 vaccine and the heart attack cases in Hassan. "People should not doubt the vaccine. The belief that these cases are occurring only in Hassan is incorrect," he stated.

Instead of fearing heart attacks, people should focus on leading a healthy lifestyle, getting adequate sleep, and exercising regularly.

"Only those showing symptoms of heart-related illness should go for a medical check-up. Don't rush to hospitals without a reason," he advised.

Preliminary Study: 10 of 24 Hassan Deaths Due to Heart Attacks

A study is being conducted on the deaths of 24 individuals in Hassan. Among these, only 10 were due to heart attacks; the remaining deaths were due to other causes, based on preliminary findings, said Patil.

An expert analysis led by cardiologist K.S. Ravindranath at Jayadeva Hospital found that the number of deaths from heart attacks has not increased. "Heart attacks occurred before and continue to occur now," he explained.

Patil further noted that post-Covid lifestyle changes have led to a rise in diabetes and blood pressure cases. "Dietary habits have changed, and stress levels have increased. We are studying the reasons behind the rise in deaths among youth," he added.

Annual Heart Screening Recommended; Panic Visits Discouraged

According to the release, in January, 178 people were admitted, with 11 deaths reported. In February, 10 out of 181 patients died; in March, 9 out of 200; and in Bengaluru, 2,165 were hospitalised, with 101 deaths reported.

"Getting your heart checked once a year is sufficient. There's no need to panic and visit hospitals out of fear," Patil reiterated.

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao stated that there is no need for screening children for heart diseases. "We will organise awareness programmes through Jayadeva Hospital. We are also taking strict action on roadside food vendors and unhygienic food preparation methods," he said.

He urged people to stick to traditional dietary practices and recommended yoga as a highly beneficial habit. Cardiologist K.S. Ravindranath from Jayadeva hospital, principal secretary Mohammad Mohsin and director B.L. Sujatha Rathod were also present, as per the release.