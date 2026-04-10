A senior lawyer from Kushtagi in Koppal district died of a heart attack inside a courtroom while arguing a case. The sudden incident halted proceedings and shocked colleagues and court staff. The advocate was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

In a tragic incident from Kushtagi in Koppal district, a senior lawyer collapsed and died of a heart attack while arguing a case inside the courtroom. The sudden incident shocked fellow lawyers, court staff, and those present during the hearing, bringing proceedings to an immediate halt and creating an atmosphere of grief within the court premises.

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Advocate Identified As Ningappa Suddi

The deceased has been identified as Ningappa Suddi (48), a senior advocate and resident of Tavargera in Kushtagi taluk. The incident occurred this morning at the Senior Civil Court in Kushtagi town during a property dispute hearing, where he was actively presenting arguments on behalf of his client.

Sudden Collapse During Court Hearing

According to reports, while Advocate Ningappa Suddi was arguing the case, he suddenly suffered a severe heart attack and collapsed inside the courtroom. Colleagues and court staff immediately rushed to assist him and shifted him to a private hospital in Kushtagi for treatment.

Efforts To Save Him Fail

Despite emergency medical attention, doctors declared him dead. The incident left the courtroom in shock and grief. It is also reported that he had previously suffered a heart attack and had undergone treatment, including the placement of a stent.

Legal Community In Mourning

The sudden demise of the 48-year-old lawyer has deeply shocked the legal fraternity in Kushtagi and Tavargera. The case has been registered under Kushtagi police station limits, and the family of the deceased is in deep mourning.