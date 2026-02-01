At the temple festival in Gadag, Karnataka, hot Mirchi Bajji was served as prasad to thousands of devotees. The festival saw active participation from locals and volunteers, making the event a grand celebration of community, devotion.

The Annadaneeshwara Yatra Mahotsava in Karnataka continues to grow in scale and grandeur each year, attracting thousands of devotees from across the region. This year, on the day of the Yatra Mahotsava on Saturday, lakhs of masala mirchis were distributed as prasad to all visitors, creating a festive atmosphere filled with devotion, community spirit, and culinary delight. Preparations for this grand offering began several days in advance, reflecting the dedication of the organisers and volunteers who work tirelessly to make the event a success.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Preparations Begin Days in Advance

Dozens of people from Kanakagiri were engaged in preparing the masala mirchis from early morning. The Yatra Mahotsava committee, along with various friends' groups, spent the past three to four days arranging all the necessary ingredients and materials, including chili peppers, batter, oil, and spices, ensuring that the prasad would be ready for devotees on the day of the celebration.

A Feast for Arriving Devotees

For this year’s Yatra Mahotsava, devotees from Mundargi, Murlapur, Kukanur, Lakkundi, Hallikeri, Halligudi, Baradur, Kataralli, Gangavati, Koppal, Gadag, Venkatagiri, and Tambrahalli, as well as the Dharmasthala Rural Development Association, came together to prepare and bring an impressive variety of prasad.

Lakhs of jowar rotis, madali, rava unde, shenga holige, boondi, balushahi, jaggery jalebi, and jaruti puri were arranged, offering a lavish feast for the devotees arriving at the Yatra.

Devotees Participate in Prasad Arrangements

Thousands of devotees were seen standing patiently in queues to receive the prasad. All the vegetables required for the three-day Mahaprasad were brought by devotees from Ghataprabha and surrounding regions.

Members of the Yatra committee, the Annadaneeshwara Friends' Group, and youth from various organisations voluntarily assisted in managing and distributing the prasad, ensuring smooth arrangements and a memorable experience for all.