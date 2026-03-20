The Mangaluru–Subrahmanya passenger train has been cancelled for 35 days due to track maintenance in Karnataka. Several trains face delays and revised timings. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules before planning their journey.

Passengers travelling by train in this region are advised to take note of significant changes to rail services announced by the South Western Railway (SWR). Owing to urgent track maintenance work, several trains have been cancelled, while others will operate on revised schedules. These temporary disruptions are expected to affect daily commuters as well as long-distance travellers, making it essential to check updated timings before planning any journey.

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Passenger Trains Cancelled

Passenger train services between Mangaluru Central and Subrahmanya Road stations have been completely cancelled for a total of 35 days. According to railway authorities, Train No. 56629 (Mangaluru–Subrahmanya Road) and Train No. 56630 (Subrahmanya Road–Mangaluru) will remain cancelled from March 23 to April 14 and again from June 10 to June 21.

Changes in Express Train Timings

Schedules of several express trains have also been revised in April. The Yeshwanthpur–Karwar (16515), Yeshwanthpur–Mangaluru (16575), and Yeshwanthpur–Mangaluru (16539) express trains departing from Yeshwanthpur are likely to be delayed by around 20 minutes. Additionally, the Mangaluru–Subrahmanya passenger train (56229) will run approximately 55 minutes late from April 21 to June 9.

Services Cancelled in South Central Railway

Apart from SWR, the South Central Railway has also announced temporary cancellations due to maintenance work. The Kurnool City–Kacheguda (17436) and Kacheguda–Kurnool City (17435) trains will remain cancelled from March 12 to April 1.

Similarly, the Kacheguda–Raichur (67787, 17693) and Raichur–Kacheguda (67788, 17694) services will not operate from March 11 to March 31. The Gadwal–Raichur (67784) and Raichur–Gadwal (67783) trains are also cancelled during the same period.

Special Train Announced for Ugadi and Ramzan

In a relief for festival travellers, the South Western Railway has announced a special express train to manage the additional rush during Ugadi and Ramzan. The Yeshwanthpur–Madgaon special express will depart from Yeshwanthpur on March 20 at 11:50 am and reach Madgaon the following day at 6:45 am.

For the return journey, the train will leave Madgaon on March 22 at 11:00 am and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 5:20 am on Monday.

Multiple Stops Along the Route

The special train will halt at several key stations, including Kunigal, Channarayapatna, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Subrahmanya Road, Kabaka Puttur, Bantwal, Surathkal, Mulki, Udupi, Barkur, Kundapura, Byndoor, Bhatkal, Murudeshwar, Honnavar, Kumta, Gokarna Road, Ankola, and Karwar.

Passengers Advised to Check Schedules

Railway authorities have stated that these changes are unavoidable due to essential maintenance work. Passengers are advised to verify train schedules in advance to avoid inconvenience and plan their journeys accordingly.