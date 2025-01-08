BREAKING: Karnataka Lokayukta raids homes of corrupt officials across state

In a massive anti-corruption drive, the Karnataka Lokayukta police conducted early morning raids on the residences of several government officials across the state. The crackdown targeted officers suspected of possessing disproportionate assets and indulging in financial irregularities.

In Bengaluru, the house of Shobha, Joint Commissioner of the Transport Department, was raided, while in Kadur, the Taluk Health and Family Welfare Officer, Dr. S.N. Umesh, came under scrutiny. Lokayukta officials also searched the residence of Ravindra, an Inspector in the Irrigation Department, in Bidar.

Khanapur Tehsildar Prakash Sridhar Gaikwad was subject to inspections, and in Tumkur, retired RTO officer S. Raju’s house was raided. Similarly, Huchesh, the Executive Engineer of Gadag Municipal Corporation, was investigated for alleged misconduct.

The operation extended to Bellary, where Backward Classes Welfare Officer R.H. Lokesh’s residence was searched. In Raichur, BESCOM Junior Engineer Huliraj was under investigation. Officials also targeted the Shanthinagar Traffic Department office in Bengaluru and conducted a raid at a farmhouse belonging to Shobha in Sakleshpur.

The investigations aim to identify the extent of financial discrepancies and build strong cases against the accused.

