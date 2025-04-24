Former PM HD Deve Gowda condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, urging national unity against external threats. He expressed condolences and backed the Centre’s response, emphasising the need for a strategic, united stand.

Bengaluru : Former Prime Minister and JDS leader H.D. Deve Gowda expressed deep concern over the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, stating that it is crucial for the nation to stand united against external forces attempting to provoke unrest. He affirmed his and his party's support for the central government's measured and strategic response to the tragedy. In a social media post, he expressed condolences to the families and friends of those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack.

MLA and former minister G.T. Deve Gowda condemned the attack in Kashmir, which claimed the lives of three individuals from Karnataka, calling it a heinous act. Speaking to reporters, he highlighted the increase in tourist activity in Kashmir since Omar Abdullah became Chief Minister after the elections. He expressed confidence that the Indian Army, with the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari, would respond effectively, as evidenced by the elimination of two terrorists. He urged unity and strong action against those responsible.

JDS youth wing state president Nikhil Kumaraswamy called for a massive protest in Bengaluru against rising prices. He announced a large-scale rally, led by H.D. Kumaraswamy, to be held to raise public awareness about the issue. He criticised the Congress government for continuous price hikes since coming to power, stating that the protest aims to warn the government about growing public discontent.

He also noted that their ally, the BJP, is protesting against the price hikes. Responding to a question about the targeting of the Deve Gowda family, Nikhil Kumaraswamy addressed allegations of H.D. Kumaraswamy encroaching upon government land in Ketaganahalli, stating that the matter is currently in court. He expressed confidence that the investigation would clear Kumaraswamy's name and expose the Congress party's attempts to tarnish his reputation.