A viral video shows Chhattisgarh IPS officer Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 rifle while dressed in a blue saree during a traditional Dussehra ceremony. The Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police participated in the customary Shastra Puja, drawing widespread attention for the striking contrast between her traditional attire and modern assault rifle.

A video of Chhattisgarh IPS officer Ankita Sharma firing an AK-47 rifle during a traditional Dussehra ceremony has gone viral on social media. Dressed in a blue saree, the Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police was seen handling the rifle after participating in the customary worship of weapons, known as Shastra Puja.

The ceremony was held at the Rajnandgaon Police Lines on the occasion of Vijayadashami. Senior police officials and personnel were present at the event, which also included the ceremonial worship of police vehicles.

Blue Saree and AK-47 Draw Attention

The video has attracted attention because of the striking contrast between Sharma’s traditional attire and her handling of a modern assault rifle. Several people at the venue were seen recording the proceedings on their cameras and mobile phones.

Following the weapon-worship ritual, Sharma was seen carrying the AK-47 and firing into the air as part of the ceremony. The footage subsequently circulated widely online, bringing the IPS officer back into the spotlight.

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Why Do Police Perform Shastra Puja on Dussehra?

Shastra Puja is a longstanding tradition associated with Dussehra, a festival that symbolises the victory of good over evil. On this occasion, police personnel and members of the armed forces in several parts of India worship their weapons and equipment.

For law enforcement agencies, the ritual also reflects the responsibilities associated with maintaining law and order and protecting the public. At the Rajnandgaon Police Lines, weapons and police vehicles were included in the ceremonial observance.

During the programme, Sharma extended Vijayadashami greetings to residents, police officers and personnel. The event followed the department’s annual tradition of observing Shastra Puja.

Who Is IPS Officer Ankita Sharma?

Ankita Sharma is a 2018-batch IPS officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre and currently serves as the Superintendent of Police in Rajnandgaon district.

She secured All India Rank 203 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2017, clearing the examination on her third attempt. She began her police career in Bhatapara and later served as City Superintendent of Police in the Azad Chowk area of Raipur.

In May 2022, she was appointed Superintendent of Police of Khairagarh, becoming the district’s first woman SP, according to published reports. She has also served in areas affected by Naxalite activity and has been associated with anti-Naxal operations.

Viral Video Brings the Officer Into the Spotlight

Sharma is known for her firm policing style and has been popularly referred to as “Lady Singham” in media coverage. The latest video has prompted renewed interest in her career and the Dussehra tradition of weapon worship.

The footage has drawn attention to both the ceremonial significance of Shastra Puja and the professional role of police officers in handling firearms.