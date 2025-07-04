Karnataka’s Hassan district has reported 22 heart attack-related deaths in 40 days, with most victims under 45. Authorities have formed a medical panel to investigate the cause amid growing concerns over rising cardiac deaths.

Hassan: Karnataka's Hassan district is in the grip of a worrying surge in heart attack-related deaths, with four more lives lost on June 30, taking the number of deaths to 22 in just 40 days.

The majority of the victims were young or middle-aged, raising serious concerns about an emerging health crisis in the region.

Younger population most affected, raising health concerns

Among the 22 deaths, five were between 19 and 25 years old, eight were aged between 25 and 45, and only a few were above 60. This disproportionate impact on the younger population has left both the medical community and the public rattled.

The victims on June 30 include Lepakshi, a 50-year-old homemaker from JP Nagar in Belur, who collapsed after complaining of fatigue. Professor Muttayya, 58, an English lecturer at the Government First Grade College in Holenarasipura, died of a sudden heart attack while having tea. Kumar, 57, a D-Group employee from Channarayapattana, died after being hospitalised with chest pain the previous day. Satyanarayana Rao, 63, from Rangolihalli colony, also succumbed after a sudden collapse.

District administration forms expert panel to investigate

Hassan Deputy Commissioner KS Lathakumari has formed a committee of six members, including the District Health Officer, Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, cardiologists, among others, has been given a week's time to submit the report.

The decision to form the panel was taken at a meeting chaired by Lathakumari with the officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Medical Education on June 30. The team has been given a week's time to submit the report.

Director of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Rajanna B, said that while the deaths are suspected to be cardiac-related, no definitive diagnosis has been made, except for two cases in the hospital.

Postmortems not conducted in majority of reported cases

"Most deaths occurred at home or while doing routine chores, only 2 of them occurred in the institution... None of these have undergone any postmortem so it is difficult to tell the reason of death because only 40% of the chest pain cases occur due to sudden cardiac arrest... A committee was formed yesterday after a meeting with Dy Commissioner Latha Kumari... We will do a survey on all these deaths and take technical data...," Rajanna said.