Hassan: In a deeply concerning trend, Hassan district has recorded 21 heart attack-related deaths in the past 40 days. On June 30 alone, four people succumbed to sudden cardiac arrests, raising alarm among health officials and the public.

Auto driver dies of heart attack while on duty

In the latest incident, a 63-year-old auto driver, identified as Satyanarayana Rao, died of a heart attack on Monday afternoon. A resident of Rangoli Halla Bada Colony in Hassan city, he collapsed while driving his auto near Hosaline Road, behind Hasanamba Temple.

Eyewitnesses said he suddenly slumped inside the vehicle, prompting immediate help from bystanders. Fortunately, a few nursing students were nearby and rushed him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Satyanarayana was recovering from heart issues

According to his family, Satyanarayana had previously been treated for a heart condition and was believed to be recovering. Despite his health struggles, he continued working as an auto driver to support his wife and daughters, as the family faced financial hardship.

Tragically, just minutes after leaving home for work, he suffered a fatal heart attack.

Four deaths in one day spark health concerns

With four deaths from heart attacks reported on the same day, concern is growing about the increasing frequency of cardiac-related fatalities in the district. Medical experts attribute this trend to modern lifestyles, poor dietary habits, stress, and lack of regular health check-ups.

District health department initiates action

In response to the disturbing trend, the district health department has begun an investigation into the recent spike in heart attack deaths. Officials are also considering launching an awareness campaign to educate the public about heart health, early warning signs, and preventive measures.