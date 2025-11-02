Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar said the state is considering a Mumbai-like model to make road contractors responsible for waste management on the same roads they build and maintain, aiming for a cleaner, litter-free Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the government is considering implementing a Mumbai-style model where contractors responsible for constructing and maintaining major roads will also handle waste management on those same stretches. The move aims to improve cleanliness and accountability in Bengaluru, which continues to grapple with littering and waste disposal issues.

Contractors May Be Tasked With Roadside Waste Management

Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said that many people in Bengaluru are misusing public facilities and must take personal responsibility for keeping the city clean.

“People should stop littering everywhere and cooperate in building a clean Bengaluru,” he said.

He added that in Mumbai, contractors responsible for road works and maintenance are also tasked with clearing roadside garbage, a model that has shown positive results.

“We are considering implementing a similar system in Bengaluru,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Road Construction Using 10-Year Asphalt Technology

Shivakumar highlighted that discussions are underway to use asphalt technology similar to that in Hyderabad, where roads reportedly last up to ten years.

“This technology could help address Bengaluru’s recurring pothole and road maintenance issues,” he said.

He further explained that those possessing this technology have requested contracts of at least ten kilometres due to the high cost of the machinery involved.

“This proposal is being examined seriously,” Shivakumar added.

CCTV Surveillance to Curb Littering

Several new measures are being implemented to control littering and address the city’s waste problems. A significant number of CCTV cameras have already been installed to monitor public areas.

“Those who litter are being identified, and in some cases, the same garbage is dumped in front of their homes as a lesson. We are also imposing fines on offenders,” he said.

Public Helpline to Report Garbage and Potholes

The Deputy CM also urged citizens to use the helpline system to report garbage accumulation or potholes. “If there is a garbage problem, a complaint can be filed by calling the designated number. We have one of the best systems in the country,” he said.

He added that citizens can now send photos and locations through the official complaint channels, allowing authorities to respond more quickly.

“Efforts are being made to solve all kinds of civic problems,” he concluded.