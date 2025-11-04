Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has urged companies and business establishments in the state to grant paid leave to Bihar workers so they can travel home and cast their votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar urged companies and business establishments in the state to grant paid leave to workers from Bihar so they can travel home and vote in the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for November 6 and 11.

In the letter, DK Shivakumar wrote, "Bihar State General Election-2025 November date; 06/11/2025 and 11/11/2025. A large number of residents of Bihar are working in Bangalore and various parts of Karnataka. In this regard, I request all the companies, commercial entrepreneurs, hotels, contractors, builders, shop fronts and other entrepreneurs to give at least three days "leave with pay" to the voters of Bihar state so that they can cast their votes in the general elections of Bihar state and cooperate to actively participate in the election process."

Earlier, on November 2, Shivakumar appealed to members of the Bihar community living in Bengaluru to travel home and support the Mahaghatbandhan alliance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing members of the Bihar Association at Coffee Board Layout in North Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “a three-day holiday would be facilitated for those travelling to Bihar to cast their vote. All of you have said that I deserve a bigger post. That is not important for me, I would be happier if you all vote for Mahaghatbandhan in Bihar. Nitish Kumar is at the fag end of his political career, Tejaswi Yadav has been declared as the CM candidate for Bihar.”

Highlighting concerns over voter deletions in Bihar, he added, “Lakhs of voters have been removed from the voters' list in Bihar. We are trying to save your votes in Bihar. I appeal to all of you to go to Bihar and vote for Mahaghatbandhan. We will direct Credai, contractors and other organisations to declare a three-day holiday so that you all can go to Bihar to vote.”

The Deputy Chief Minister also announced that the state government would allocate a site for the Karnataka Bihar Association.

"It would not have been possible to build buildings in Bengaluru without you. You are hard workers and work with diligence. We have decided to allocate a site for Bihar Association in Karnataka. We have never discriminated against you as outsiders. We had made arrangements to send you home by arranging buses during Covid when the bus fares shot up," he said.

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14.

