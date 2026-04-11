In Karnataka’s 2nd PUC results, a Bantwal mother and daughter passed their exams together, while a construction worker’s son from Madhugiri secured the state’s third rank in the Arts stream with an outstanding 99 per cent score.

In a heart-warming moment from the recently announced 2nd PUC annual examination results, a mother and her daughter from Bantwal in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district have achieved a remarkable milestone by clearing their board exams together. Their shared success has not only brought immense joy to their family but has also emerged as an inspiring story of determination, perseverance, and the value of education at any stage of life.

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Mother And Daughter Share Academic Success

Nethravathi VR and her daughter Hemashree R, residents of Bantwal, were overjoyed when the results were announced on Thursday. Hemashree, an Arts student at B Mooda Government Pre-University College, secured an impressive 562 marks (93.6 per cent), emerging as the college topper.

Her mother, Nethravathi, also appeared for the examination through Montepadavu Government Pre-University College. She successfully passed with 257 marks (42.3 per cent) in the Arts stream.

Nethravathi’s husband, Ravikumar, who serves as a headmaster at a government school, played a key role in encouraging both mother and daughter. The family also expressed gratitude to the lecturers for their constant support and guidance.

Construction Worker’s Son Secures State Rank

In another inspiring story, the son of a construction worker has secured the third rank in the state in the Arts stream. Varun J, a student from Madhugiri, scored an outstanding 594 out of 600 marks (99 per cent).

Varun studies at Gautama Buddha Pre-University College in Madhugiri town in Tumakuru district. Hailing from Hosahalli village, he represents true rural talent and determination.

His father, Jayanna, works as a construction labourer, while his mother, Lakshmamma, is a homemaker. Despite financial challenges, Varun remained focused on his studies and achieved exceptional success.

Following the announcement of the results, his lecturers felicitated him with a shawl and sweets in recognition of his achievement. His parents expressed immense pride and happiness. Looking ahead, Varun aspires to become an IAS officer.