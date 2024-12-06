Karnataka: 19-year-old dies after being struck by train while crossing tracks to watch Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2

A 19-year-old named Praveen Tamachalam tragically lost his life after being struck by a speeding train while crossing the railway track near Baashettihalli on his way to watch Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Karnataka: 19-year-old dies after being struck by train in Baashettihalli while crossing tracks to watch Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 10:13 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 10:13 AM IST

A 19-year-old man identified as Praveen Tamachalam, a resident of Baashettihalli and hailing from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, tragically lost his life on Thursday morning after being struck by a speeding train while crossing a railway track in Baashettihalli near Doddaballpur He was rushing to catch a screening of Pushpa-2 at a nearby theatre when the incident occurred, and he died instantly.

Praveen Tamachalam, an ITI diploma holder, worked for a private company in the Baashettihalli industrial area and lived with two friends in a rented apartment. According to the police, his two friends fled the scene after the incident, which occurred around 9 am. The trio had been on their way to the Vaibhav Theatre in Gandhinagar for a 10 am screening of Pushpa-2 when the tragic accident happened.

While crossing the railway track, Praveen failed to notice the approaching train and was struck by the locomotive engine, leading to his instant death. His two friends, who witnessed the tragic incident in shock, fled the scene, according to the police.

