Bengaluru: Several ways have been discussed to find solutions to the heavy traffic in Bengaluru such as better metro connectivity and even imposing tax on private cars. In the latest, a Reddit user has called for carpooling as a solution to have a comfortable commute on the city roads. Deepesh Deomurari said that this method could help Bengaluru have congestion free roads among other benefits.

The user highlighted the benefits for both ride givers and ride takers. Deomurari wrote:

“For ride giver

Less traffic on the road, every pool taking off a vehicle from the road.

2. No boring ride network with like minded people

3. Corporate networking

4. Fuel will be free

5. Making the earth greener.

You can choose who will ride with you. Soon you will have a group buddy who always travel with you.

Ride taker

1. All hard work to cut through traffic is done by a ride giver. You will be much more productive in the office.

2. Very helpful on sunny and rainy days.

3. Cost will be much less than booking auto

4. Last mile connectivity can be done by bike, taxi or auto.

5. Most of the offices are on a common route so most of the time you will get from our to your office. You need to bother about the last mile only at the start point or from the end point to home.”

The idea drew a mixed reaction with a few users agreeing to the idea while others expressed scepticism. One user wrote wittingly, “Auto drivers would like to have a word with you in private regarding carpooling.” Another user questioned whether carpooling has a ban, to which the post owner replied that it was only for vehicles with yellow name plates.

A user said that they have been providing carpool rides for a year, which has made his daily commute “essentially free” and helps in getting profits occasionally. Meanwhile, a user stuck to the notion that only a robust public transport infrastructure could reduce the burden caused by Bengaluru traffic.