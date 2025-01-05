Karnataka's Development Journalism award for Girish Linganna, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji congratulates him

Girish Linganna, a prominent columnist, has received the prestigious Development Journalism award for his insightful contributions to space, defense, and foreign policy. He plans to donate the Rs 1 lakh prize money to establish a trust fund in the name of Dr. Raja Ramanna to promote science journalism.

Prominent columnist Girish Linganna has been selected for the prestigious Development Journalism award, conferred by the Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Karnataka. Recognizing his insightful contributions in the fields of space, defense, and foreign policy through his writings, this notable award has been announced in his honor.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh. However, Girish Linganna has expressed his desire to donate the prize money to the Karnataka Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). He has proposed that a trust fund be established in the name of Karnataka’s eminent nuclear scientist, Dr. Raja Ramanna. The proceeds from this trust will be used annually to recognize journalists or columnists who publish impactful articles on science. The President of KUWJ, Shivananada Tagaduru, has welcomed this proposal and assured the establishment of the trust, further commending Linganna for this noble gesture.

Shri Shri Shri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswamiji, the revered pontiff of the Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math and an alumnus of the prestigious IIT, has lauded the announcement of the award for Girish Linganna.

“Writers with expertise in space, defense, and foreign affairs play a critical role in inspiring and educating the younger generation. Such talented writers need to be nurtured in greater numbers. Girish Linganna, who has brought pride to the Vokkaliga community, has achieved a remarkable milestone that deserves commendation," said Swamiji, congratulating Linganna.

Vidwan Shri Shri Shri Shantamallikarjuna Mahaswamiji of Sri Saluru Brihanmath, Mahadeshwara Hills, also extended his congratulations to Girish Linganna for receiving this recognition.

“In today’s knowledge-driven world, science and technology are pivotal. Space, defense, and international relations are vital areas of focus, and it is crucial to disseminate knowledge about them. Writers like Girish Linganna, who contribute to these fields by spreading awareness among readers and youth, are invaluable. The Government of Karnataka’s decision to honor him with the Development Journalism Award is a fitting recognition of his contributions. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to both Girish Linganna and the government for this initiative,” said Mahaswamiji.

The Swamiji further praised Girish Linganna’s decision to utilize the award money to establish a trust in the name of Dr. Raja Ramanna. “This is a commendable act. The trust will encourage science journalism by recognizing and awarding writers who excel in this domain. It will inspire the youth to take an interest in science writing, fostering a new generation of contributors in this field. Honoring Dr. Raja Ramanna, Karnataka’s pride, through this trust is a meaningful tribute,” he added.

This initiative, supported by Girish Linganna and embraced by KUWJ, is expected to pave the way for a greater focus on science journalism, ensuring that critical subjects like science, space, and technology receive the attention they deserve in the media.

Latest Videos