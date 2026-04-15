A drunk driver rammed a car into an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Chikkamagaluru, killing a 7-year-old girl on the spot and injuring several others. The incident sparked tension as locals assaulted the driver. Police have registered a case and begun an investigation.

A tragic incident was reported from Chikkamagaluru taluk, where a man allegedly driving under the influence rammed his car into an Ambedkar Jayanti procession in Bilekallu village. The accident resulted in the death of a seven-year-old girl on the spot and left several others seriously injured, triggering anger and tension among locals.

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7-Year-Old Girl Dead, Several Injured

The deceased has been identified as Sanvi. Seven others sustained serious injuries in the incident. The injured have been identified as Nishchith, 11, Trupti, Thimmaraju, Usha, Chethan, Srushti and Nagaraj. All of them were rushed to Hassan Medical College for further treatment.

Driver Assaulted by Angry Locals

Following the accident, enraged villagers caught the driver, identified as Sudhakar, and assaulted him. The mob also damaged the car by smashing its windows. Another person who was in the vehicle reportedly managed to escape from the scene.

The injured and the driver were later shifted to the district hospital. The situation at the hospital turned tense, with villagers engaging in heated arguments with the police.

Tension at Hospital, Heavy Police Deployment

Villagers accused the police of attempting to shift the driver to a private hospital, which led to further unrest. They demanded that priority be given to the injured.

As tensions escalated, more than 50 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order. Additional Superintendent of Police Jayakumar visited the hospital and consoled the grieving family. He appealed to the crowd to remain calm.

A case has been registered at the Chikkamagaluru Rural Police Station, and further investigation is under way.