Bengaluru's northern corridor is witnessing rapid infrastructure progress as the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) speeds up work on the long-awaited Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout, with nearly 30,000 residential plots under development. This marks the BDA's first major layout project since the establishment of the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout, reigniting hopes among prospective homeowners.

A senior BDA official confirmed that about 80% of the layout development is complete, with contractors given three months to wrap up the remaining work. Key pending activities include road construction, pipeline installations, and setting up essential amenities like water supply and sewage infrastructure.

Out of the total plots, approximately 16,000–17,000 are reserved for farmers whose land was acquired for the project. The remainder—about 7,000 to 8,000 plots—will be made available to the public, priced at Rs 4,900 per square foot. Most of the plots are of standard 30x40 and 40x60 ft dimensions, with over 4,000 corner plots on offer.

In a boost to the project, the Supreme Court recently approved BDA's acquisition of an additional 200 acres, further facilitating infrastructure expansion.

Sector-wise work progress:

The SK Layout comprises nine sectors, with development progress varying between 80% to 90%. Streetlights have been installed, roads demarcated, and pipeline work is actively underway.

However, the BDA has put plot allotments on hold until all legal hurdles and land acquisition issues are resolved. The authority has assured that applications for plot distribution will only begin after a formal court order and official notification.

History of the layout:

The BDA had notified the acquisition of 3,546 acres for the layout in 2008. Of this, 2,782 acres have already been developed. The land acquisition spanned multiple villages, including Ganigarahalli, Kalatammanahalli, Lakshmipur, Somashettihalli, Kemmapura, Ramagondanahalli, and others.

Once all clearances are in place, the Shivaram Karanth Layout is expected to become one of the largest and most affordable housing options in Bengaluru, especially for those seeking planned community living in the city's northern zone.