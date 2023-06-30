BJP goes into a huddle in Karnataka; warns cadre against embarrassing the party

Karnataka's Bharatiya Janata Party state leaders went into a huddle at the party office in Malleswaram during which the leadership reviewed the state tour programme, internal tensions, and the appointment of a new Leader of Opposition in the legislature. The meeting was attended by State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa, Union Minister Prahalad Joshi, and state general secretaries.

Following the meeting, Yediyurappa informed the media, "There will be a protest inside and outside the assembly on July 4, with hundreds of our activists holding a sit-in satyagraha from morning to evening near the Gandhi statue in front of Vidhan Soudha, demanding adequate implementation of the Congress party's pledges. The promises announced during the elections should be implemented in their all of its forms with no revisions or limitations."

In response to Siddaramaiah's 5 Guarantee announcement, the former Chief Minister stated, "He should give 10 kg of rice as promised, 3000 allowances for all graduates unemployed, Rs 1500 allowance for those unemployed with diploma."

Yediyurappa warned the state BJP cadre against making statements that will bring embarrassment for the party. Anyone who does so will be admonished, he said. "Precautions should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not occur again. If this is not the case, we have decided to take appropriate action against them," he said.

Nalin Kumar Kateel stated, "We have decided to take disciplinary action against those who did anti-party activities during the election. We will meet with people who have made statements that are embarrassing to the party." He added that 11 persons in the BJP who had spoken about the state leadership and the party had been issued show-cause notices, and told not to make such statements hereafter.