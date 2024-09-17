Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Whitefiled mall faces backlash over Rs 1000 minimum spend requirement for 'VIP toilet' access

    A Whitefield mall's controversial 'VIP toilet' policy, requiring customers to spend ₹1,000 to access the ground-floor restroom, has sparked outrage. Shoppers criticize the rule as discriminatory, highlighting poor conditions of alternative restrooms and questioning the trend of social class divisions in public facilities.

    Bengaluru Whitefiled mall criticised for VIP toilet policy requiring Rs thousand minimum spend for access vkp
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 5:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    A shopping mall in Whitefield, Bengaluru, is drawing criticism for its controversial 'VIP toilet' policy. Customers have expressed their frustration after discovering that they must spend at least Rs 1,000 in the mall to use the restroom on the ground floor, which has been designated as a VIP facility.

    The policy has sparked outrage among shoppers and the public. According to reports, the mall has stationed a female security guard at the VIP restroom, who enforces the rule that only customers with a minimum purchase of Rs 1,000 can access it. This has led to a significant amount of discontent among visitors who feel that such a rule is both unreasonable and discriminatory.

    A customer shared their experience on Reddit, highlighting the inconvenience they faced. The user had travelled a considerable distance from Church Street to shop at the mall. Upon arrival, they needed to use the restroom but were shocked to learn that the ground-floor restroom was restricted to those who had spent at least Rs 1,000. 

    When the customer explained they hadn't made any purchases yet, they were directed to restrooms on the upper and lower floors. However, these facilities were found to be in poor condition, with maintenance issues including non-functional flushes and unpleasant odours. This situation was exacerbated by the fact that the other restrooms were overcrowded due to the redirection of shoppers.

    The customer expressed frustration over the disparity in restroom conditions, questioning why the VIP restroom was so well-maintained while the others were neglected. They also noted that having to find a suitable restroom in an emergency was highly stressful.

    This policy has raised concerns about the emerging trend of social class divisions in public facilities. The Reddit user called for awareness about the issue and vowed not to visit the mall again unless the policy is revised. The incident has stirred conversations about customer service standards and the equitable treatment of all shoppers.

    Discriminatory Bathroom Policy at Phoenix Whitefield - An Unacceptable Experience
    byu/DeskKey9633 inbangalore
