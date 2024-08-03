Bengaluru: GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque

Bengaluru's GT Mall faces possible closure again due to unpaid property taxes after a Rs 1.7 crore check bounced. The mall had previously been locked on July 18 for tax arrears but reopened. With the latest financial issue, the Chief Commissioner has ordered a renewed attempt to seal the mall, raising concerns about its tax compliance.

Bengaluru’s GT Mall may be sealed once again as the mall’s management faces issues with unpaid property taxes, highlighted by a bounced check. Bengaluru's GT Mall, located on Magadi Road, is on the brink of another lockdown due to mounting tax arrears. The latest development came to light when a check for Rs 1.7 crore, issued by the mall’s management to cover property tax dues, bounced on Thursday.



This incident follows a recent spat involving the mall's refusal to admit a farmer who wore a Dhoti, which sparked criticism and scrutiny. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had initially locked the mall on July 18 for outstanding property taxes. However, when officers returned to enforce the lockdown on Thursday, they found themselves unable to proceed, as the mall was still operational.

In light of the bounced check, the Chief Commissioner has now ordered a renewed attempt to seal the mall today. The corporation’s plans to lock the premises are driven by the ongoing tax payment issues and the latest financial mishap.



The series of events has cast a shadow over the mall's operations, raising questions about its financial stability and compliance with tax obligations.

What was the incident?

The incident occurred when Nagaraj from Haveri, along with his parents, attempted to enter GT Mall on Magadi Road to watch a movie. The mall staff barred their entry because Nagaraj's father, a farmer from Aremallapura village, was dressed in traditional farmer attire. Despite pleading with the staff for over half an hour, they were still refused entry, leaving Nagaraj disheartened.

