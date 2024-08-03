Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque

    Bengaluru's GT Mall faces possible closure again due to unpaid property taxes after a Rs 1.7 crore check bounced. The mall had previously been locked on July 18 for tax arrears but reopened. With the latest financial issue, the Chief Commissioner has ordered a renewed attempt to seal the mall, raising concerns about its tax compliance.

    Bengaluru GT Mall faces possible lockdown over bounced property tax cheque vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 3, 2024, 12:33 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 3, 2024, 12:33 PM IST

    Bengaluru’s GT Mall may be sealed once again as the mall’s management faces issues with unpaid property taxes, highlighted by a bounced check. Bengaluru's GT Mall, located on Magadi Road, is on the brink of another lockdown due to mounting tax arrears. The latest development came to light when a check for Rs 1.7 crore, issued by the mall’s management to cover property tax dues, bounced on Thursday.

    Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists to protest against GT Mall for denying entry to farmer based on attire

    This incident follows a recent spat involving the mall's refusal to admit a farmer who wore a Dhoti, which sparked criticism and scrutiny. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had initially locked the mall on July 18 for outstanding property taxes. However, when officers returned to enforce the lockdown on Thursday, they found themselves unable to proceed, as the mall was still operational.

    In light of the bounced check, the Chief Commissioner has now ordered a renewed attempt to seal the mall today. The corporation’s plans to lock the premises are driven by the ongoing tax payment issues and the latest financial mishap.

    GT World Mall in Bengaluru sealed due to tax arrears following dhoti incident

    The series of events has cast a shadow over the mall's operations, raising questions about its financial stability and compliance with tax obligations.

    What was the incident?

    The incident occurred when Nagaraj from Haveri, along with his parents, attempted to enter GT Mall on Magadi Road to watch a movie. The mall staff barred their entry because Nagaraj's father, a farmer from Aremallapura village, was dressed in traditional farmer attire. Despite pleading with the staff for over half an hour, they were still refused entry, leaving Nagaraj disheartened.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka: 3 Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents vkp

    Bengaluru police reinforce nighttime ban for two-wheelers on NICE road to tackle rising accidents

    Bengaluru SHOCKER Man stabs wife in Chamrajpet uploads video on social media Flees scene vkp

    Bengaluru SHOCKER! Man stabs wife to death in Chamrajpet, uploads video threatening in-laws

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS payment for property tax by one month read on vkp

    Bengaluru residents rejoice as BBMP extends OTS property tax payment deadline; read on

    Karnataka rains Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years Kodagu on high alert vkp

    Karnataka rains: Phalguni river in Dakshina Kannada flooded after 30 years; Kodagu on high alert

    Recent Stories

    World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Myths, facts of breastfeeding on your newborn babies RBA

    World Breastfeeding Week 2024: Myths, facts of breastfeeding on your newborn babies

    South Delhi school bomb threat: 14-year-old student sent email to avoid classes AJR

    South Delhi school bomb threat: 14-year-old student sent email to avoid classes

    Karnataka Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar vkp

    Karnataka: 3 Reva university students killed as Audi car rams into tree in Kolar

    Cabinet approves development of eight key High-Speed Corridors to improve traffic flow AJR

    Cabinet approves development of eight key High-Speed Corridors to improve traffic flow

    Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 areas for high rental income in Bangalore RBA

    Indiranagar to Koramangala-7 areas for high rental income in Bangalore

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon