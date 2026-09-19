A government vehicle was reportedly seen driving on the wrong side of Chandra Layout Main Road, raising questions about traffic discipline and enforcement.

A government vehicle was reportedly seen driving on the wrong side of Chandra Layout Main Road, raising questions about traffic discipline and enforcement in the city. The incident has drawn attention to the conduct of official vehicles on public roads.

The sighting has triggered a debate over whether official vehicles should be held to the same traffic rules expected of ordinary citizens. Many have questioned why government vehicles appear to operate with a sense of impunity when it comes to basic road discipline.

Witnesses said the vehicle was seen moving against the flow of traffic on a busy stretch of Chandra Layout Main Road. The wrong-side movement reportedly continued for some distance before the vehicle merged back into the correct lane.

The incident has raised concerns about enforcement of traffic rules, particularly when official vehicles are involved. Citizens have pointed out that ordinary motorists are penalised for similar violations, while official vehicles often escape scrutiny.

Several residents have demanded that authorities take strict action against such violations, regardless of who is driving the vehicle. They have also called for greater accountability and transparency in the enforcement of traffic laws.

Traffic police officials have not issued a statement on the incident. It remains unclear whether any action has been taken against the driver or the department concerned.

The debate has also brought attention to the broader issue of traffic discipline in the city. With growing congestion and increasing incidents of road rage, citizens have demanded stricter enforcement of rules for all vehicles.

The incident has become a talking point on social media, with many users sharing similar experiences of official vehicles flouting traffic norms. Some have called for a dedicated mechanism to report such violations.

Residents have urged the traffic police to take note of such incidents and ensure that the rules apply equally to everyone. They have also called for awareness campaigns to promote road discipline among all drivers.