Do you know the Mythology behind Varamahalakshmi festival?

Varamahalakshmi Vrata is a Hindu festival observed on the second Friday of Shravan. It's a fasting practice with mythology connecting it to Goddess Varamahalakshmi and the story of Charumati, symbolizing devotion and blessings for married women.

Varamahalakshmi Vrata is observed on the second Friday of the bright fortnight (Shukla paksha) in the month of Shravan. Normally, this is a fasting practice when people celebrate a festival or a ritual in person. When the community gathers for the celebration, it turns into a festival.

Many of our vows fall within the four months of Chaturmasa, and the Shravan month holds particular significance in this regard. The Varamahalakshmi Vrata that falls in Shravan is especially important for married women (Sumangales). The scriptures suggest that everyone should engage in Shakti Upasana in some form to receive protection from negative forces (Asuras) and attain wealth. Varamahalakshmi Vrata is one such form of worship.



Varamahalakshmi Vrata: Significance, beliefs, customs and rituals

The Background of Varamahalakshmi Vrata has its own significance in mythology. According to the legends, there was a conversation between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati in the heavenly place of Kailasa. Goddess Parvati inquired of Shiva, "Is there a vow in the world that can solve all difficulties and bestow wealth? If such a vow exists, please tell me about it." In response, Lord Shiva narrated the following story to Goddess Parvati.

In ancient Hindu mythology, there lived a Brahmin woman named Charumati and her husband in the prosperous town of Kundinapura. Despite their financial hardships, Charumathi was deeply devoted. Impressed by her unwavering devotion, Goddess Varamahalakshmi appeared to Charumati in a dream and granted her a boon. The Goddess conveyed that anyone who passionately performs a fast on the Friday closest to the full moon of Shravan will have their wishes fulfilled. The Goddess assured that she would descend to Earth that evening and bless those who decorate their homes' entrances with a lamp and receive her.



Charumati shared the divine vision and boon with the townspeople. However, they scoffed at her, dismissing her as delusional. Nonetheless, on the second Friday of Shravan, Charumati diligently followed the Goddess' instructions. She cleaned her house as directed, lit lamps, and decorated her home, waiting earnestly for the Goddess' arrival. While other houses remained in darkness, Charumati's house shone with the warm light of lamps to welcome the deity.

The arrival of the Goddess brought about a transformation in Charumati's life. Poverty went away and was replaced by happiness, peace, and prosperity. Witnessing the positive change in Charumathi's life, other married women (Sumangales) in the town also embraced the Varamahalakshmi Vrata, seeking the Goddess' blessings and performing Ishtartha Siddhis (rituals for wishes fulfilment).