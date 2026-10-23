Tomato prices in Bengaluru have reportedly fallen to Rs 10 per kg in some markets amid excess supply and weak demand. However, retail prices remain higher across several neighbourhoods, with rates varying by quality and location.

Bengaluru residents have some relief in their daily grocery budgets as tomato prices have fallen sharply over the past week. Prices that were reportedly around Rs 50 per kg have dropped to as low as Rs 10 per kg in some markets. While the decline offers relief to consumers, it has left tomato farmers disappointed. However, the price drop has not been uniform across the city. Retail rates continue to vary depending on the neighbourhood, tomato variety, size and quality, with some vendors still charging considerably higher prices.

Why Have Tomato Prices Crashed?

A surge in market supply, coupled with weaker-than-expected demand, is the main reason behind the sharp fall in tomato prices. Traders say buyers have been purchasing tomatoes at a slower pace, leaving large quantities of produce unsold in local markets.

Bengaluru receives much of its tomato supply from various districts in Karnataka and neighbouring Tamil Nadu. Kolar district is one of Karnataka’s major tomato-producing regions, with farmers cultivating the crop across approximately 15,000 acres, according to the reported figures.

Traders typically supply tomatoes from Kolar to markets in northern India and neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh. However, the current surplus of unsold produce has put downward pressure on prices, leaving farmers concerned about recovering their cultivation and transportation costs.

Retail Tomato Prices Vary Across Bengaluru

Despite the steep fall in wholesale prices, retail rates differ across neighbourhoods. The prices charged by vendors depend on the quality, size and variety of tomatoes, as well as local market conditions.

South End Circle: Traders say tomato prices have fallen from Rs 50 to Rs 30 per kg in just four days. They also report that customer demand has remained below expectations, even during the festive season.

Basavanagudi: Vendors are selling tomatoes at Rs 20, Rs 30 and Rs 40 per kg, depending on their quality. Despite recent rainfall, considerable quantities of stock remain unsold, adding to the downward pressure on prices.

Koramangala: Unlike some other parts of the city, retailers in Koramangala have not reported a sudden price crash. Tomato prices have remained relatively stable at between Rs 25 and Rs 35 per kg over the past few days.

Online Delivery Platforms: Quick-commerce platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart are reportedly selling good-quality tomatoes for around Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg.

Wholesale Prices Fall, But Retail Rates Remain Higher

Overall, wholesale tomato prices have reportedly fallen by around 80 per cent. However, consumers may not receive the full benefit of this decline at retail outlets, where prices remain higher and vary across the city.

While the price drop offers some relief to households, it has raised concerns among farmers facing an oversupply of produce and weaker market demand. The extent of the benefit to consumers will depend on whether lower wholesale prices translate into consistently lower retail rates across Bengaluru.